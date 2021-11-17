The vast majority of Guam Department of Education employees, more than 3,100 or roughly 94%, are fully vaccinated as part of the governor's mandate, agency officials touted.

GDOE officials said the combination of high vaccination rates for employees, along with vaccination efforts for youths and mitigation measures at the island's 41 public schools, appears to be paying off in terms of low COVID-19 numbers out of the schools.

The department wants to resume traditional in-classroom learning five days a week, by December for high school students and January for lower grades.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"I want to give kudos out to Astumbo Middle School, Maria Ulloa Elementary and Tamuning Elementary School. They are 100% vaccinated, so they don't require any testing," Deputy Superintendent of Operations Erika Cruz said in reference to weekly testing mandated by the governor as an alternative to vaccination.

"I think it's not just our students and employees, but the community is understanding that this is a situation that we are going to live with for a very long time, and in order to keep healthy it's important to do your part as a community."

Public health officials called the effort to vaccinate children in the 5-11 age group an added layer of protection for those ineligible for vaccination, such as those 4 years old and younger.

As of last week, GDOE's population of over 26,000 students are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination – a big step in getting students back to traditional instructional hours.

Tracking the numbers

GDOE is working on tracking the number of children ages 5-11 who are getting vaccinated, as it looks to return to five days of school a week for elementary students by January.

"We're trying to solicit information from our school administrators on the number of students who have their first vaccination, because they just started last week and they have to wait 21 days." Cruz said. "We are relying heavily on (Department of Public Health and Social Services) numbers."

As of Monday, 175 public school employees are being tested weekly. COVID-19 testing was implemented by GDOE weeks ago as part of the plan for screening and testing of employees. Cruz said five of the previously reported cases were identified through the weekly testing at school sites.

Vaccination efforts for GDOE students also continues, she said. The next outreach clinic, for school-aged youths and their parents, will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 20 at Father Duenas Memorial School in Mangilao.

"This is in collaboration with the American Medical Center and the archdiocese. They were very kind enough to include public school students in the vaccination outreach," Cruz said.