95 new cases confirmed for Guam; CAR Score 37.5

Guam has 95 new COVID-19 positive cases out of 900 tests administered.

The new cases factor into the COVID Area Risk Score of 37.5, according to the Joint Information Center. While lower than previous days, the score is still nearly eight times greater than the ideal 5.0.

The total number of cases confirmed since March is now 5,850. There have been 91 deaths linked to the virus. Also, 1,894 people are in active isolation while 3,865 have completed isolation.

These 95 cases were confirmed over a two-day period, between Nov. 10 and 11.

There were actually 196 cases total for the two-day period, however, 101 of them were previously reported by the Joint Information Center based on results reported from DPHSS.

The breakdown of reporting to DPHSS by day is as follows:

• Nov. 10: 140 cases confirmed

• Nov. 11: 56 cases confirmed

Of the 196 cases, 58 cases were identified through contact tracing. Five cases reported recent travel from the United States and were identified in quarantine.

DOC

DPHSS completed COVID-19 testing at the Department of Corrections Hagåtña Detention Facility on Thursday. A total of 143 prisoners and 15 staff were tested, the JIC stated.

Results yielded four confirmed cases of COVID-19, two detainees and two officers. One detainee, with approval from the Attorney General’s Office, has been transferred to the government of Guam isolation facility. This was also the recommendation of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention staff and the DPHSS contact tracing team. The second detainee was transferred to DOC’s Mangilao facility for isolation.

The two officers who tested positive for COVID-19 remain in home isolation.

Strategic contingency operations plans and preventive measures were implemented at the start of the pandemic in the event of an outbreak. DOC continues to work with CDC and DPHSS to mitigate further spread of the virus at both facilities.

GDOE

The Guam Department of Education was notified that a Marcial Sablan Elementary School employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The GDOE is working closely with DPHSS to conduct contact tracing and any close contacts of the confirmed case will be contacted directly. Areas of the campus will be cleaned and disinfected as needed. Hard copy packet and food distribution will not be interrupted.

GBHWC Crisis Hotline

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center has a Crisis Hotline that is available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed or are needing to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19, the press release states.