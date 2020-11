A man in his 50s is Guam's 95th COVID-19 related fatality.

He died on Sunday at the Guam Memorial Hospital. Officials haven't confirmed if he had underlying conditions.

As of the latest update from the Joint Information Center, Guam has had a total of 6,121 officially reported cases of COVID-19.

There are 2,085 people in active isolation and 3,942 people who have completed isolation.