965 law enforcement officers to see raises

A police officer 1 with base pay of $40,000 will get $7,200 more a year and a police officer 3 with base pay of $70,000 will get a bump of $12,600 starting Jan. 30.

Those raises are examples of the impact of the 18% pay increase for law enforcement officers the governor authorized Tuesday morning via executive order.

The raises are expected to cost about $16 million for base salaries for the rest of this budget year, according to Department of Administration Director Edward Birn.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In total, 965 law enforcement officers will see the increase in their Feb. 18 paychecks, officials said.

"The pay increases are substantial,” said Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio, who, along with the governor, noted that officers also will continue to receive additional pay, such as hazardous, night and pandemic differential.

Ignacio noted that, with the raise, new recruits who started as police officers 1 likely will out-earn their peers who decided to leave for GS 5, or starting positions, in the federal government as Navy police officers, for example.

“I think it's going to help in the long run … to keep people from resigning," he said.

That's the intent behind the wage increase, according to. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who said GPD and other public safety officers typically are lost to competing employers, primarily off-island police forces and federal or military agencies.

“I have always believed that we have to pay our people the value of their worth. So I asked the Department of Administration to do a study,” she said. “The last pay increase for law enforcement was 2014 - close to 10 years now.”

“This is a necessary action because we are continuing to lose our front-line public law enforcement personnel,” Leon Guerrero said. “As fast as we are hiring them, it’s just as fast as we are losing them.”

The salary increase will include the following agencies: the Guam Police Department, the Guam Fire Department, the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, the Office of the Attorney General, the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, and the departments of Corrections, Youth Affairs, Parks and Recreation, Agriculture, Revenue and Taxation, Military Affairs and Public Works, as well as the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority.

No impact to current budget

The governor said the salary bump isn’t expected to impact current fiscal year budgets. She said the agencies will implement the increase and pay it out of their own budgets.

“If there are any shortfalls, our administration will work with the various leaders, … we will use funds within our discretion to make up for the shortfall. So that’s why it’s not going to impact (fiscal) 2022,” she said.

Looking ahead to the next fiscal year, which starts this Oct. 1, 2022, she has been working with Sen. Joe San Agustin, who is the chairperson of the Legislature’s appropriations committee, and other senators to provide budget numbers for each agency.

The executive branch is expected to submit its fiscal 2023 budget request to the Legislature by next month.

The governor said revenue streams being considered to fund the pay increase are American Rescue Plan funds, Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit reimbursements from the federal government, “aggressive tax collections” by the Department of Revenue and Taxation, and the diligent efforts of agency directors and chiefs to be frugal.

“All those work together so that we can sustain this in our budget next fiscal year,” she said.

Lester Carlson, Bureau of Budget Management and Research director, said DOA provided a breakdown of each agency with “warm bodies” that allowed his team to refine the numbers.

“Our numbers for a fiscal year, the remaining part of our fiscal year, don’t differ very much from DOA’s $16 million,” he said.

“This will be fleshed out more in the governor’s executive budget request, … in the fiscal 2023 budget,” Carlson said. “We have submissions from all the public safety agencies to be able to understand where their cost requirements are for before and then augmented by this increase and when the governor’s executive budget request is submitted you’ll be able to see how we were able to take this and move it forward.”

He said the final numbers will be “slightly different from the initial estimate,” reiterating what the governor stated about differential and hazard pay, which are calculated from the base pay.

“This is a base pay increase, … and any differential pay, night differential pay, overtime pay, is then layered on top of that - well deserved. The last compensation package was provided to law enforcement was indeed many many, many years ago and is lagging,” he said. “So we’ll be able to take care of the fiscal 2022 budget requirements. And we will be submitting the governor’s executive budget request for (fiscal) 2023 with this increase incorporated into that request.”

Senator: Let's look at other personnel

San Agustin noted his thanks for the work of the administration and to the law enforcement officers who’ve worked the last two years during the pandemic.

He asked the governor to extend that effort to “in addressing the same opportunities for all our government workers who, in one way or another, have continued to work, day in and day out, to ensure the services and programs we provide our people continue to be available.”

“Our fiscal year budgets have provided you with the opportunity to research and examine new compensation plans across GovGuam, and encourage that this plan be carefully executed to support the work of our employees, across all of GovGuam,” the senator added.