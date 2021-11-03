$96M child care expansion to start in 2022

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has created a new division within the Department of Public Health and Social Services that will oversee a critical buildup of locally available early childhood care.

In her new executive order, which established the Division of Children’s Wellness, Leon Guerrero revealed that the existing capacity of child care centers only meet 6% of the community’s needs.

“By creating (this division), we are addressing an urgent need on our island and committing to pushing federal funds out to our community that will increase child care eligibility, provide financial support to existing child care providers, and expand programs that grow our child care services and support child care in underserved communities,” the governor stated.

The new division will have a sizable budget to spend, up to $96 million that was given to the government from different federal COVID-19 relief packages, according to the order.

“We urgently need to develop a comprehensive plan to manage the millions of dollars in federal grant funds earmarked to improve, protect and sustain child care programs on Guam,” the EO states.

“This comprehensive plan will emphasize expanding child care eligibility and increasing child care supply so that more families may return to work, pursue higher education or to receive training in pursuit of gainful employment.”

The newly-created division, and associated bureaus under its umbrella, will have until Jan. 1, 2022, to “launch and manage” the expanded grant-funded programs and plans.

‘We are so ready’

Terry Aguon, deputy director of DPHSS told The Guam Daily Post it’s a reasonable timeframe to get the work done, noting the department has already begun communicating with potential candidates for limited-term positions within the division.

“There are quite a number of people who are knowledgeable about early childhood, and at the same time really are only looking for something temporary,” he said of the ongoing recruitment process. “This is wonderful experience. It's an add-on to their resume and it's a win-win situation because they have something to contribute. But we've already started looking at the positions and breaking them down. Just establishing the division in itself is a huge step, but we are so ready to move forward with this.”

Specifics on how much will be spent on personnel, and how much will be dedicated to direct grant funds, would be provided by staff later this week, he committed.

The order also calls for a new compensation policy to be developed by the Department of Administration, to offer DPHSS and Department of Youth Affairs employees “whose primary focus is child welfare services” financial incentives like differential and premium pay.

Family network

Current government programs do not address offering newly eligible parents the grant, nor do they focus on offering subsidies for child care provided in one’s home, or by a grandparent or other trusted contact, the order states.

“As many Guam residents are part of the ‘extended’ family network, the use of relatives to provide stable child care is a common practice,” the EO states. “Streamlining and simplifying the application process to increase the supply of in-home and relative child care providers to be utilized as valid child care alternatives are essential. Allowing more families, the access and choice to obtain license-exempt child care provider status and to receive child care block grant subsidy payments will expand and strengthen the child care supply in Guam.”

The executive order tasks the new division with:

• Expanding eligibility requirements, like those based on income, so more families qualify for child care assistance.

• Developing an operating plan that will “expeditiously release funds” to support the existing child care market.

• “Aggressively” issuing sub-grants, or entering into agreements with established child care providers “for the provision of financial assistance.”

• Collaborating with other agencies like the Guam Department of Education, to incorporate their efforts “in the overall plan to sustain child care programs island-wide.”