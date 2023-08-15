98% of tobacco violations last school year e-cigarette related

Last school year, 98% of tobacco violations from Guam Department of Education students were related to vapes, mods or e-cigarettes, according to a government report.

The data collected at the 41 public schools showed there were 1,716 violations related to use, possession or distribution of e-cigarettes, vapes or mods. This places the offense in the No. 1 spot of the top five violations reported at schools.

During professional development training last week, education officials noted that vaping is on the rise for several reasons, including:

• A belief that vaping is less harmful and cheaper than smoking.

• It provides the same feeling as smoking.

• The lack of smoke is appealing.

• No tobacco smell.

• A reduction in the stigma of smoking.

GDOE’s Youth Risk Behavior Survey, which covers 2015-2019, revealed that one in every three middle school and high school students currently vape.

Local data also show students are picking up the habit at a younger age. In the 2020-2021 school year, 35 elementary and 1,341 secondary students were found using, possessing or distributing nicotine products.

A year later, the data collected at GDOE schools shows a continued rise in nicotine products - specifically related to vaping in elementary schools. During the 2021-2022 school year, 105 elementary and 1,301 secondary school students were caught with nicotine products.

Gaining possession

How are kids getting their hands on vapes?

Although the department doesn’t capture that type of information as a data point in the student information system, Student Support Administrator Chris Anderson told The Guam Daily Post anecdotally, based on discussions with a designated quit coach, "many of the encounters with elementary-aged students indicate getting from home either from devices left around by parents or older siblings. I would venture to say that this is still the case in middle schools and perhaps freshmen in high school. However, as you get to older students, they might be able to secure (it) themselves, whether at vape stores or through friends.”

The data showed that tobacco product use is higher in male students compared to females. From 2021-2022, 881 boys versus 525 girls used, possessed or distributed nicotine products.

Smoking and possession of tobacco products is not allowed on school campuses, as stated in Board Policy 430. Per the policy, disciplinary procedures are enforced across all grade levels, as a student violation is a major offense.

How the school system reacts to tobacco violations depends on the student's grade. For instance, procedures are still being developed by elementary school principals. As for high school students, each violation comes with an increasing suspension based on how many times the pupil is caught with a vape or cigarette - between three and 10 days.

When students are caught with a vape, Anderson said, based on his experience as a former administrator, “parents, generally speaking, are not surprised.”

“Most parents don't condone the use by their children possessing (and) using vape devices,” he said. "But in some cases, there were parents who were fully aware of their child's use and accepted the fact that they were users."

Voluntary help

To combat nicotine use by youths, GDOE developed the Brief Tobacco Intervention program to motivate and help students quit smoking.

“Departmental procedures call for families to be offered Brief Tobacco Intervention in lieu of suspension,” Anderson said. "However, this program is voluntary and requires parental consent and the student at least being open to the idea of quitting. I stress 'open' because many of the students addicted to nicotine are not ready to quit, and this is an important prerequisite of any cessation program."

The program includes two interventions, a "rally coach" who is online-based and an in-person "quit coach." Children 12 and younger are assigned to a quit coach, while kids 13 and older are assigned to a rally coach unless face-to-face is requested.

But, as Anderson said, the program is voluntary.

“Over 80% of families last year did not volunteer for BTI and elected suspension,” Anderson said. "This is an area that we need to improve upon, as well as being more proactive with finding students who are ready to quit using nicotine and provide them the resources to quit."