On Monday, senators will begin debate on the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, with the hopes of sending an approved budget to the governor before the Aug. 31 mandated deadline to have an approved budget in place.

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes said the newly submitted budget has slightly lower numbers than what the governor has projected.

“I understand that between the (Office of Finance and Budget) and the governor – we are $6 million short from the governor’s request. I am eager to hear from both sides about how they came up with these projections and hopefully, we can work collaboratively to come to a compromise,” the speaker stated. "Especially during these tough times, we need to exercise fiscal responsibility."

The Office of Finance and Budget, along with Sen. Joe San Agustin’s committee on appropriations, submitted a budget bill to replace the governor’s pre-COVID-19 budget request for fiscal 2021. OFB’s revenue projections take into account the loss of jobs, shut down of businesses and a tourism industry that has been closed since March, the senator said.

The budget bill breaks down to:

• General Fund: $774.7 million

• Special Funds: $209.3 million

While the governor had said her office would submit a revised budget bill they hadn’t submitted one as of Friday. The governor said they’d like to work with the Legislature to consider an increase in the revenues, particularly for the general fund, which she believes that could be increased to $781 million.

The OFB’s new budget appropriations to safety, health and education reflects the reduced revenues expected next fiscal year.

Public safety

• Guam Police Department: $34.3 million

• Guam Fire Department: $31.5 million

• Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency: $11.4 million

Public health

• Guam Memorial Hospital: $28.7 million

• Department of Public Health and Social Services: $52.8 million

Public education

• Department of Education: $209.1 million

• Guam Academy Charter Schools Council: $10.7 million

• Guam Community College: $19.9 million

• University of Guam: $34.5 million