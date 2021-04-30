$98M wharf project breaks ground, to expand Naval Base Guam capabilities to service ships, submarines

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas and U.S. Naval Base Guam held a groundbreaking ceremony for Lima Wharf repairs Wednesday at Apra Harbor.

In January, NAVFAC Marianas awarded a $98 million contract to H20 Guam Joint Venture for the repair and modernization of the wharf and associated facilities including comprehensive civil, structural, utilities, fire protection, electrical, and telecommunication work.

The project is expected to be completed by November 2023.

“In these unprecedented times of great power competition, we must do our part to keep our warfighters ready and able,” said Capt. Tim Liberatore, NAVFAC Marianas commanding officer. “Repairing and maintaining critical shore infrastructure, like Lima Wharf, remains vital to ensuring the Navy can meet mission readiness and enable fleet response. These repairs are a long time coming, and it is refreshing to see it come to fruition. I’m extremely proud of our contracting team for their hard work and dedication in seeing this award through, and look forward to our Facilities Engineering Acquisition Division seeing it through construction.”

In addition to superstructure work on the deck and bulkhead, structural repairs will include installation of replacement sheet pile and site soil stability improvements. Site utility system repairs include potable water; storm sewer; sanitary sewer; steam system connections; bilge and oily waste water system connections; replacement of the electrical power substation and power mounds; ship-to-shore and lighting electrical distribution; and installation of telecom duct banks, fiber optic lines, and supervisory control and data acquisition system. Environmental site mitigation and monitoring will be provided as required during dredging and sheet pile work.

Capt. Jeff Grimes, Naval Base Guam commanding officer, said the restoration of Lima Wharf restores the longest maintenance wharf at the installation and allows the base to more efficiently and effectively conduct maintenance and ship repair on large ships, predominately the Military Sealift Command.

“We will have usable wharf space restored to modern capabilities to allow us to handle all different types of activities that occur on the base from an amphibious readiness group to a carrier strike group to MSC ships, to submarines,” he said.