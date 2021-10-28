99% of GDOE school staff meet COVID-19 mandates

Three teachers are using their vacation leave as a result of their refusal to either be vaccinated for COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing for the disease.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez, during a weekly conference with reporters, touted the Guam Department of Education’s “proactive and progressive” approach as one of the reasons for the level of compliance.

More than 80% of school-based staff were vaccinated before Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced the pandemic requirements for government of Guam workers.

As of Tuesday, 92% of on-campus employees are fully vaccinated, while 7% percent will submit to weekly testing, Fernandez reported. GDOE has more than 3,400 employees.

Between 30 and 40 staff previously indicated they would neither report their vaccination status nor be tested, but only three as of Tuesday formalized their objections, the superintendent said.

Any further personnel actions for these workers are guided by the governor’s order and a circular from the Department of Administration.

“In the event that somebody refuses to comply … basically those employees are required to be sent home on annual leave. And if they exhaust annual leave, they would then have to resort to leave without pay,” Fernandez said.

He added the department is allowing all workers who were on the fence about the mandates to decide by their first scheduled weekly testing appointment.

Beginning this week, the department is offering testing on campus and at its central office to the 7% of employees who are either not vaccinated for COVID-19 or declined to disclose their status.

Testing times are either before or after classes, and employees have been trained to administer the tests and dispose of potentially hazardous materials.

174 absentee students unreachable

Despite a drop in numbers compared to last year, GDOE is also dealing with 864 students who are regularly absent from classes.

Erika Cruz, deputy superintendent reported that 17% or 174 students in this group could not be reached by school staff or resource officers. Sixteen percent of absentee students are above the age of 18 and did not want to return to classes, while 10% left the island.

“It was difficult (to categorize) because there were many reasons. But, we tried to cluster it as closely as possible. And the top three were that,” she said.

Multiple attempts and visits were made before the 174 were deemed to not be reachable, according to Fernandez.

“It’s not that the SROs went one time to the home and found they weren’t there, and then just checked them off the list,” Fernandez said. “Usually there are a lot of – we have contact information at the school sites. Sometimes, the school site may have old information, and SROs are able to go into the (school’s database) and look and see if there’s any other information for siblings or any other potential contacts to try and make that contact prior to the home visit.”

In the event students are no longer living in the address listed, officers will check with neighbors who may know whether the family is out or moved elsewhere.

The department also reached out to relatives whose information is a part of emergency contact documents, Cruz confirmed.

“We utilize those numbers as well,” she said. “So it’s not a one-time check, as the superintendent indicated. We use multiple ways of trying to contact the families.”

During the course of the first closure of school campuses, at the height of the first surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, GDOE lost contact with more than 2,000 students.