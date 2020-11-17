99th COVID-19-related fatality confirmed

Guam’s 99th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at 1:04 a.m. Tuesday.

The patient was a 73-year-old man with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19, the Joint Information Center stated. He was admitted to GMH on Nov. 7 and was a known positive case.

“Words may never be enough but to his friends and family, please accept our heartfelt condolences and sympathies,” stated Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Though this virus is cold and ruthless, we cannot and must not lose hope in this fight. Wear your mask, social distance, and wash your hands—these simple actions can save countless lives.”

GBHWC crisis hotline

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center (GBHWC) has a crisis hotline that is available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed or are needing to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.