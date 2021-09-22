Tropical storm conditions on Thursday night would be the worst case scenario if 99W manages to consolidate.

Currently, it’s fairly loose with multiple circulation systems so it’s difficult to pinpoint a center, Landon Aydlett, National Weather Service Guam meteorologist said at Wednesday afternoon’s heavy weather briefing.

He said while they do expect the circulation to organize and grow stronger, there’s “too little time and space” for it to grow stronger by the time it makes its closest point of approach to Guam.

“We will see thunderstorms and gusty winds across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Thursday into Friday,” he said.