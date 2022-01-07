$9M in federally funded rental assistance program distributed to 2,500 Guam households

The federal government-funded Emergency Rental Assistance Program being run by the government of Guam distributed $9 million in financial relief to more than 2,500 rental households affected by the pandemic, the governor's office announced Friday.

The assistance payments were made to landlords and utility agencies on behalf of renters who struggled to pay rent or utilities due to the impacts of the pandemic, the governor's office stated in a press release.

“Housing is a fundamental right for all children and families,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “With this moral imperative, my administration has been prioritizing homelessness and poverty prevention and protecting renters and homeowners who are still experiencing economic shocks from the pandemic. By providing this assistance, we also empower struggling families to focus their spending power on securing other essentials like food and educational materials for their children. We strongly encourage everyone in need to avail of ERA and other lifelines.”

“Preventing evictions and promoting housing stability has been a priority of our administration’s pandemic response,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, chairman of the Office of Homeless Assistance and Poverty Prevention (OHAPP). “The value of emergency rental assistance during what has been a vulnerable time for our community cannot be overstated. We are humbled to know this relief has ensured thousands of families feel secure in their homes.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The ERA Program has received and processed a total of 4,600 applications seeking assistance for rent, power, water, internet, solid waste, and other expenses related to displacement, and continues to provide relief to meet the critical demand brought on by the pandemic.

Rental households seeking assistance must meet the three eligibility criteria: 1. qualify for unemployment benefits or experience a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, experienced other financial hardship due directly, or indirectly, to COVID-19; 2. demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability and; 3. has a household income at or below 80% of the area median income.

Tenants and landlords seeking assistance and can log on to doa.guam.gov, call the ERA Program at 671-638-4518/4519, or visit the Emergency Rental Assistance Program office located in Suite 219 on the 2nd Floor of the ITC Building.