9th Circuit denies request for reversal of injunction against Guam 'in-person' abortion mandate

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has denied the Office of the Attorney General's request for summary reversal of a preliminary injunction against Guam's in-person mandate for abortion.

The decision was filed on Aug. 18 and states that the motion for summary reversal was denied without prejudice to "appellants renewing the arguments in the opening brief."

This means there will now be a briefing on the request to lift the injunction. If the 9th Circuit had granted the OAG's request for "summary reversal," that would have vacated the preliminary injunction without briefing or hearing arguments.

A chance to argue the merits of the appeal is part of what the opposing party in this case requested.

There is no doctor on Guam to perform abortion services, leaving off-island travel, which may be difficult for some, or telemedicine as the only alternatives for anyone wanting the procedure.

Guam law contains a consultation requirement that imposes a 24-hour waiting period on abortions and requires that a woman must be provided certain information "in person."