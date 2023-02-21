9th Circuit hears arguments on in-person mandate for abortion

As the Supreme Court of Guam and District Court of Guam proceed with cases that could determine whether abortion generally remains legal on island, a more specific issue related to abortion access fell before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week.

This case involves the “in-person” mandate in Guam law, which requires that a person be provided certain information “in-person” when seeking an abortion.

Two Hawaii-based doctors with licenses to practice on Guam, Dr. Shandhini Raidoo and Dr. Bliss Kaneshiro, challenged this mandate at the District Court in 2021. The American Civil Liberties Union filed suit on behalf of the doctors, who want to provide telemedicine abortion services to individuals in Guam.

The District Court placed a temporary injunction on the law, but that was appealed at the 9th Circuit by the Office of the Attorney General. Attorneys for both parties argued their case in Hawaii on Feb. 16.

The appeal is proceeding after the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which did away with the constitutional protection for abortion established by prior case law.

The OAG wants the injunction vacated and for the case to be remanded to the District Court for further proceedings.

Assistant Attorney General Jordan Pauluhn said Dobbs fundamentally changed the standard of review applicable to the case, from undue burden to a rational basis review. The mandate is rationally related to several legitimate government of Guam interests, according to Pauluhn, who said another issue for the OAG is that the District Court shifted the burden to the government and did not provide the law the “strong presumption of validity” it deserved.

There were several discussions between the panel judges and attorneys on both sides of the case about delegating the duty to provide the necessary consultation information.

For example, Pauluhn was asked what would happen if a social worker provided consultation information but the patient had a follow-up medical question that the social worker couldn't answer.

“I think, for purposes of compliance with the statute, the provision of the information would be sufficient for compliance, and then the prescribing physician could separately answer those questions even via telemedicine,” Pauluhn said.

The assistant AG emphasized that a qualified individual or the physician could provide the consultation information, and, in declarations provided in this case, the doctors indicated they would be willing to travel to Guam and had pre-established relationships with other physicians that could provide pre- and post-abortion care.

“As a practical matter, there wasn't any real barrier to following through with this in-person requirement either,” Pauluhn said.

'People were afraid'

Alexa Kolbi-Molinas, representing Raidoo and Kaneshiro, stated that in the context of this case, where there is no on-island abortion provider and telemedicine is the only way to obtain the care, requiring in-person consent would not be rational.

“Particularly because it forces the physicians who actually provide the care to delegate that responsibility to someone who doesn't provide abortion at all, and may not even provide medical care at all,” she added.

While there are physicians that provide pre-abortion and post-abortion care on Guam, as this is similar to care for people seeking to confirm a pregnancy or who have gone through a miscarriage, they don't provide the actual medical prescription and assessment, Kolbi-Molinas said.

Physicians on Guam are unwilling to provide abortion care and are afraid of retaliation for doing so, or for even being known to be formally affiliated with abortion providers, she added.

“It was a mistake for Mr. Pauluhn to suggest that physicians could just fly out to Guam to provide this care. They did want to try to do that, and they could not find any place that was willing to let them set up and actually provide the care because people were afraid,” Kolbi-Molinas said.

Given that courts on Guam are currently deciding whether the island's 1990 ban on abortion can be made effective, both lawyers were asked if they thought the 9th Circuit should decide now on this case.

Pauluhn said the preliminary nature of the other cases doesn't warrant holding up a decision on the 9th Circuit appeal, and he suspected the legal battle around the ban will take “quite some time to resolve.”

Kolbi-Molinas said the 9th Circuit may want to hold on its decision in the case, as, depending on how the 1990 ban is handled, all abortion on Guam could be made illegal and this case would be made irrelevant.