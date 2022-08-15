9th MSC soldiers build roads, relations

BUILDING, HELPING: Sgt. El Jessica Balajadia, a construction engineer from the 797th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, based in Guam, completes her vehicle inspection at Old Harbor, Kodiak Island, Alaska, July 27. Army Engineer Companies from Hawaii, Guam, America Samoa and Alaska are constructing an access road from Old Harbor to a water source where a proposed hydroelectric plant will be built. Sgt. 1st Class Edwin Basa/305th MPAD
