An estimated 13,000 members of the U.S. armed forces will be taking part in an exercise called Valiant Shield, and the ninth iteration of the field training will include events in the Marianas and the Republic of Palau.

Valiant Shield will be active through June 17, according to a notice from the military. Portions of the large-scale event will take place on Guam, in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Palau and around the waters designated as Mariana Island Range Complex.

Post files show the last time the exercise included activities in the vicinity of Palau was in 2010.

Last month, Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander of Joint Region Marianas, told local media that part of this year’s Valiant Shield would take place in the Micronesian nation.

"In the past, we've typically seen the vast majority of Valiant Shield happening in and around Guam. I think what we're going to see this year is ... it's going to be a little bit more regionally spread,” he said. “And we're going to see parts of Valiant Shield further to the south, and taking place in a larger geographic area than we have in the past."

While the exercise is active, residents in Guam, the CNMI and Palau may see military convoys, as personnel and equipment are moved between bases, or from ports to land-based exercise locations, Nicholson said.

Fifteen surface ships and more than 200 aircraft from a number of U.S. strike groups, commands and expeditionary forces will be utilized for the exercise, according to the military’s notice. The Navy, Air Force, Army, Marine Corps and Space Force will participate.

The combined forces will also be able to “train in precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility,” according to the Valiant Shield’s joint information bureau.

“Integrated training provides a full range of options to succeed in defense of U.S. interests and those of its allies and partners around the world,” the bureau stated.

Using live fire while training in Micronesian waters is typically a part of that range of options.

Surface, air and subsurface weapons were used to sink a decommissioned U.S. Navy frigate during the exercise in 2020. Organizers at the time called the sinking “a demonstration of overwhelming firepower from the sea.”

“(Valiant Shield ’22) is a U.S.-only, biennial field training exercise focused on integration of joint training in a multi-domain environment,” the joint information bureau stated. “This training builds real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking, and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land, and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas.”

One main benefit of holding the exercise is that it prepares joint force responses to “crises and contingencies across the spectrum of operations from humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to armed conflict.”