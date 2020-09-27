Guam’s 43rd COVID-19-related fatality was reported Saturday night out of the Guam Memorial Hospital.

The patient, a man age 53, died at approximately 8:57 p.m., stated the Joint Information Center.

The man, who was admitted to GMH on Aug. 30, had underlying health conditions and tested positive at the Guam Regional Medical City.

"Almost every day since the start of September, we have mourned and grieved and shared moments of silence — some days more so than others. It is with great sadness to announce we have lost another person to COVID-19. I want the island to know that he was more than just a data point or statistic, and he should be remembered for the life he lived. To those he cherished, we offer our deepest sympathies and condolences in this most difficult time," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "To the people of Guam, I ask that you not take your loved ones or health or life for granted. Our actions do not only affect us, they affect those around us. We must remain committed to keeping our community safe and healthy. That is the only way we can win."

Early Saturday morning, an 83-year-old woman with underlying health conditions, passed away. She was a known COVID-19 patient who was admitted to GMH on Aug. 28. She is the 42nd person whose death is linked to COVID-19.