'A better favorite restaurant for families': Linda's Diner to reopen with a bang on New Year's Eve

Linda's Diner, formerly Linda's Coffee Shop, will hold a grand reopening on New Year's Eve complete with live entertainment, the return of its revered dishes, and fireworks display in the background at the stroke of midnight.

"We're welcoming 2022 and celebrating new beginnings," Linda's Diner General Manager Teena Usalla told The Guam Daily Post on Wednesday.

The then-Linda's Coffee Shop, along Marine Corps Drive in Hagåtña, closed in late November 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We closed for remodeling to keep up with the times so we can be a better favorite restaurant for families, for everyone," Usalla said.

It's one of Guam's oldest existing restaurants. It opened in 1955.

"When our doors reopen on Dec. 31, we hope our doors won't need to close for the next 75 years or so," Usalla said.

The 24-hour restaurant will serve the dishes that Guam has come to love for decades such as the legendary beef fried rice, along with some new items on the menu.

"We are empowered by our community. We always strive to be the place you and your family, your friends and the community go to, even with so many restaurants and with the pandemic still going on. We are a family-oriented restaurant and it's always about family and community," Usalla said. "You can expect quality service, great food and family and friends around."

Friday's grand reopening will start with a blessing at 5:45 p.m., followed by the opening of the doors to the general public at 6 p.m.

There is no need for reservations to dine in at Linda's Diner on its grand reopening date.

"It's a first-come, first-served basis. We hope families will once again enjoy the food and the live entertainment. The New Year's Eve event is sponsored by Ambros," Usalla said.

The government-sponsored New Year's Eve fireworks by Hagåtña Bay can be viewed from Linda's Diner, so it will be one of the added attractions for restaurant patrons, Usalla said.

Live entertainment will be beachside by the diner, starting with The Radiants at 6 p.m., followed by Jonah Hanom at 8:15 p.m., and Pop Rocks & Soda at 9:45 p.m.

The John Dank Show will take over starting at 10:45 p.m. until the New Year rolls in and from there, there will be DJ Slynt and J Pogi.

There will also be games and giveaways besides the food, drinks and entertainment all night long.

Linda's Diner has about 40 employees ready to serve everyone who comes in the door, Usalla said.

The then-Linda's Coffee Shop closed about a month after attorney David Lujan purchased the beachside property that houses the restaurant for $1.1 million, government records show.

Prior to that, the landmark Hagåtña restaurant was operating on and off, or with limited service, because of COVID-19 lockdowns and other restrictions.