More than 50 businesses have rallied together to revitalize the tourism industry in hopes of boosting travel to Guam.

The Guam Travel and Tourism Association, in conjunction with the Guam Hotel & Restaurant Association and the Guam Economic Development Authority, created a new campaign to offer discounts to travelers coming to the island.

Through the launch of the “Big Wave” campaign, they hope to attract visitors back to Guam by bringing down the total cost of a stay on island.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“GTTA reached out to United Airlines and Guam hotels, restaurants and attractions to devise a means for visitors to defer some of the costs created from the current currency exchange rates to bring down the cost of travel to Guam,” stated a release from GTTA.

Recovery

Bill Nault, vice chairman of GTTA, said, last year, the association held forums focused on recovery. They invited their off-island business partners within the tourism and travel industry, such as airline representatives and travel agents.

“Due to some of the comments and concerns that they had, we were facing issues in regard to Guam’s recovery. Businesses have started to come back, … which has been helping the industry, but we still haven’t reached the amount of travelers returning back as we did prior to COVID or anywhere close,” Nault told The Guam Daily Post.

He said their Japan partners have been trying to get people interested in traveling to Guam, but they are having some difficulties.

“When we have spoken to some of our travel partners in Japan, they have said that they are trying. They have continued to try to sell travel to Guam (and) hotel bookings for Guam. We have our hoteliers and our airlines, such as United, and our partners with Japan airlines, they have all tried within their capacity to revive travel back to Guam,” Nault said.

Guam trip more expensive

“The costs of travel to Guam have increased between 30% and 40%, making Guam a less attractive destination,” according to the release.

Nault noted that Asian countries are traveling to Japan instead because their conversions were not as affected as with the yen to the dollar.

“(With) the weakening of the yen, the fees (and) costs going up, travel to Japan starts to open up. With more Asian countries traveling into Japan (it) makes it easier for travelers to go to their country due to lower costs,” Nault said.

With this campaign, GTTA and its partners hope to defer high costs by bringing together multiple businesses to work toward a collective goal.

“By business giving offers such as discounts and other offers that will benefit the travelers, that will help subsidize the high costs,” said Nault.

Incentives for visitors

An example of a “Big Wave” incentive is a hotel offering resort credits for its restaurants and retail shops.

“Most of our hotels are offering $25 per night, per room in resort credits. So if they were to stay two nights, it will be $50,” Nault said. “If they were to stay four nights, it would be $100 that will be credited to their rooms and they’ll be able to use it at restaurants and cafes and other places that the hotel owns.”

Nault said they are hoping the overall cost will go down for travelers and that this campaign will entice them to choose Guam as a destination.

“It basically creates so many reasons to come to Guam now.”

Nault explained that the promotions that are offered are in addition to existing offers from hotels, restaurants and businesses. It does not go against any other current promotion.

“It is a ‘wave’ that is making noise in our core market,” Nault said.

GTTA launched the program in January and it will run until March, with the possibility of an extension.