A priest who spent more than 23 years on Guam and in the surrounding region died Sunday, the Archdiocese of Agana announced in a press release.

Father Daniel Mulhauser was originally from Syracuse, New York, but took assignments all over the world, which included 23 years in Guam and Micronesia. He served in different capacities in the region, including as director of the Jesuits' minor seminary on Guam from 1980 to 1986, and director of the novitiate in Palau from 1994 to 1997.

"In both capacities, he was a caring, dedicated mentor for young Micronesian men interested in the priesthood," the archdiocese said in the release, adding a quote from Mulhauser's longtime fellow Jesuit, Father Fran Hezel:

"For years he enrolled his seminarians in college programs, walked them through the essentials of prayer, taught them how to cook a simple community dinner and waited on the edge in the evenings until all the cars were safely back in the parking lot," Hezel said, adding that Mulhauser's down-to-earth personality drew many people to him.

Along with his service as a priest, Mulhauser also was an associate professor of counseling at the University of Guam.

On Aug. 17, 2001, Mulhauser reached his 50th year as a Jesuit priest, celebrating the milestone in Guam. Two years later, he returned to the States, where he continued his work as a chaplain.

Apostolic administrator Father Romeo Convocar extended prayers and condolences to the Jesuits and Mulhauser's family on behalf of the archdiocese and announced that a memorial Mass will be held Saturday, May 20, at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña.

The Mass will be streamed on the cathedral's website at aganacathedral.org and on its Facebook page and YouTube channel.