A Christmas blessing: Mom finds one of her 'angels' from 30 years ago

Marie Borja Luarca was a young mom in 1989 who had to accomplish a very challenging task. She needed to take her four young daughters home through connecting flights from Washington state – all the way to Guam, where home is.

It's tough enough to travel on a flight with one young child across the Pacific Ocean. Luarca was traveling with her four daughters who were 1, 5, 9 and 10 years old at the time.

Apologies to flight passengers

Her logistical challenges were one thing. Having to apologize to the other passengers for a crying child is another.

The first leg of the trip was the easiest and shortest – from Washington state to San Francisco, where the mom and her daughters stayed overnight with a cousin's family.

She managed to cross off the next leg, San Francisco to Hawaii, though not without some difficulty. By that time, the mom was on the brink of tears.

"Traveling alone with such young children was already frightening, but I kept my composure and presented a strong front for my babies, in spite of my fears. We got our boarding passes and made it safely to our gate, boarding our plane for Hawaii," she wrote to The Guam Daily Post. "My youngest had a hard time on this flight and she cried for most of it. I tried my best to comfort her while making sure her sisters were also comfortable and fed and I apologized to our fellow passengers. The majority of the other passengers were very kind and understanding. To be honest, I wanted to cry, too."

It was during the transit in Hawaii that the mom was forced to make a split-second, desperate move. She and her daughters were at their boarding gate, but their boarding passes were nowhere to be found.

She was forced to trust two strangers with her children while she dashed back to an airline counter to get her and her children's boarding passes reissued.

'My world came crumbling down'

It already had been quite a walk for the young girls – and the really exhausted mom – to reach their departure gate. When she couldn't find their boarding passes, the already thin thread she was holding onto stretched thinner still.

"My world came crumbling down," she recalled.

"I was advised that if I wanted to get on this flight, I would need to go back to the main ticket counters and get our boarding passes. I was frantic. I could not see dragging my poor babies all the way back," Luarca stated. "This was when I saw two CHamoru men sitting at that gate. I walked up to them and begged them to please watch my babies for me so that I could run and get our boarding passes. I had no other choice but to put my faith and trust in these two individuals."

Her instinct told her it was OK to trust the two men, although, in hindsight, Luarca acknowledged that doing something similar today, 30 years later, might put her in a whole lot of trouble with the law and in this age of social media shaming.

But with her back against a corner, Luarca had to trust there are good people out there.

"Something about them just made me know that my babies would be safe until I got back. They looked at me and said 'Go' and that my girls would be safe, they would watch my babies. I ran as fast as I could, got our boarding passes and returned, quickly thanked those two angels and we boarded our flight for home."

It was a day Luarca has never forgotten. "I have always thought about those two CHamoru men who helped this CHamorrita and her babies. One regret was that I didn’t even get their names."

They meet, again

But as luck would have it, she did find one of the two men just recently.

He was right there, in her circle of friends and associates. She just didn't know until recently that he was one of the two men who helped her at the airport in Honolulu.

"Fast-forward 30 years, I was in a conversation with a friend recently and he was sharing his earlier military career and how he would travel back and forth for training and school. As my friend spoke, some strange feeling came over me. I asked him, 'Tony, did you ever help a mom of four little girls at the Honolulu International Airport during one of your layovers?' He looked at me and said, 'Yes, I remember that day,'” Luarca wrote.

'I was that frantic mom'

"And I looked at him and said, 'I felt something just now and that’s why I asked you. ... That mom was me! I was that frantic mom who asked you to watch her little girls!”

Luarca said she literally got goosebumps.

"And I cried! I found one of the angels who helped this mom and her girls that day 30 years ago!" she said. Luarca now knows Tony is retired Air Force Capt. Anthony Damian Quenga.

The friends have known each other for about two years. Quenga has been in the Luarca family's circle of friends through a cancer support group and the Pacific Association of Radiation Survivors.

But it was this Christmas in their recent chance encounter at a clinic when their chat circled around to that first encounter 30 years ago.

"When I told Tony how I wanted to share our story, he suggested the title: 'A Christmas blessing,'" Luarca stated.

Her reconnection with Tony, Luarca stated, is "a beautiful Christmas gift for all of us."

The story still is incomplete.

That other angel from the Honolulu airport still needs to be found.

"We shared our stories and he, too, said he did not get the name of the other gentleman with him but they both saw my frantic look and fear that they tried to make light of the situation they were in by joking to each other and saying, 'Bro, what if she doesn’t come back?'"

This mom is hoping for a second miracle, of finding the second angel from the Honolulu airport 30 years ago.

"Through the sharing of this story, we also hope to find that other angel who, along with Tony, helped this mom and her babies that day 30 years ago," Luarca stated.