Thirty years and counting.

That’s how long Tom and Therese Mazzei’s love has been going since the two first bumped into each other while on the job.

“He used to come over to check if his cars were ready and I just happened to be the administrative person working there, said Therese Mazzei. “Not too long after, we moved in together.”

Tom Mazzei works at the Guam car dealership Atkins Kroll. Therese Mazzei worked for a contractor that did his company’s rustproofing.

Both think back to those moments from the late 1980s.

“Time flies,” said Tom Mazzei, as the couple both agree their love, all these years later, is still going strong.

“Just like the heart,” she said.

A strong heart – literally – was what made the two stronger after a series of health scares. Both landed in the hospital just a few short weeks before the 2021 holiday season. It was also not too long after they contracted COVID-19.

They were at Guam Regional Medical City before going thousands of miles to the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai in California.

“I had a heart attack (at) the end of October. It was a pretty bad heart attack. I wasn’t sure if I was going to make it, to be honest. The night that it happened, it was severe,” he said. “I was fortunate that I was able to get a less invasive surgery. I only needed one bypass.”

Tom Mazzei underwent a robotic mammary artery bypass, diverting an artery that supplies the chest wall and breast to feed blood to the heart instead.

“It went well,” he said.

“It was a lot of planning and getting things organized with the family and our medical trip. We ended up leaving as soon as we could,” Therese Mazzei said.

While she was there to provide support, Therese Mazzei unexpectedly was admitted to the same hospital after the medical staff noticed she was showing signs of having a potential heart attack.

“It was really strange because it was the same day as his heart surgery. I was feeling really weak. I thought I would make it through the day. But I had to leave my sister with my husband to watch him and I went to the ER,” she said.

Doctors did an angiogram across the hall from the operating room where her husband was under the knife.

Therese had a left heart catheterization, a test that ruled out any blockage, and she was taken to the recovery room for some much-needed rest.

“After the procedure, my husband ended up in the ICU and I wasn’t able to see him. So, we did a video chat and he said, ‘Where are you at?’ I said, ‘We are in the same place; we got the same uniform.’ It was good to know that he was OK from the surgery and I was OK, too.”

When Tom Mazzei woke up from the surgery, his wife was not by his hospital bed.

“I just woke up from surgery and my sister was there. I started asking, ‘Where’s Therese?’ Normally, when you come out of something like that you would expect to see your wife. She said, ‘I don’t want to alarm you. She had a little incident, but she is fine,” Tom Mazzei said. “I was still pretty groggy at the time. I couldn’t quite understand what was going on. But, when I did see her on the chat, I went: Why is she wearing this hospital gown?”

Therese Mazzei said she ended up going to the ER for a second time after feeling ill. Doctors again ruled out any serious medical issues.

“For Therese, I think because it was a long trip, she hadn’t been sleeping well and eating well, and something happened with the irregularities within her heart,” Tom Mazzei said.

Therese Mazzei decided it was just time for her to get back home to Guam. Her husband followed soon after.

“It’s a scary situation when you have to go through things like that, and having somebody by your side is extremely important,” he said. “I am very fortunate and blessed that Therese supports me. She took care of all the heavy lifting. I just kind of laid there and got it done.”

The couple has been staying physically active. Both are avid cyclists.

“We are going to stay fit and, hopefully, he tries to work on his diet plan,” she said.

“I have been,” he said.

“No more chicharons for him,” she said, jokingly.

He plans to continue to keep a healthy lifestyle.

“It’s just strange because I am not really an unhealthy person. My father had a heart attack at 55. He had a triple bypass,” he said. “You just got to be moderate. That’s what I’ve been doing and just trying to stay healthy, eat right, and stay on the bicycle and exercise more. … I was just really lucky.”

Tom Mazzei said he feels lucky to have the support and love from the woman who continues to hold his heart.

“You’ve got to be committed. Every relationship is going to have its ups and downs. There’s always something to argue about. I think we’ve gotten to the point where we know we should stop. It’s not healthy if you keep on,” he said, his wife finishing his sentence by saying they realized it's not worth “arguing about it.”

He said acceptance and not seeking perfection in a partner are key. “I’m not perfect. She’s not perfect. We all make mistakes. At the end of the day, it’s been a good partnership and I feel like I have support.”

The Barrigada couple are expecting to welcome their sixth grandchild, a baby boy, this summer.