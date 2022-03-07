Weekly COVID-19 testing continues to be required for unvaccinated government of Guam employees, even as other restrictions have been lifted recently.

"We have not yet lifted the mandate for vaccination and testing on government employees," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said at a Department of Public Health and Social Services regular COVID-19 media briefing.

An overwhelming majority, or 93% to 94% of executive branch employees, however, have been fully vaccinated, she said.

Testing at Tiyan and other clinics has opened again, even to those with no symptoms, as test supplies and other resources have stabilized.

Even with testing open, the number of tests conducted has gone down from a peak of 2,000 to about 800 a day now.

The numbers, however, have not gone down to the level at which officials said they could declare Guam out of the omicron-driven surge, or to lift the mask mandate and the vaccination mandate in the executive branch.

Guam's full vaccination rate remains one of the highest in the nation, at 95.42% among the eligible population of those at least 5 years old.

If all of Guam's estimated 2020 population of 153,836 are included, the vaccination rate is at 87.83% as of Friday.

'That's the reality'

In health care, there's a concept called the principle of autonomy. If a person knowing all the available information chooses not to make use of an intervention, that person can't be forced to do so and the decision is respected, according to Dr. Annette David, lead epidemiologist of Guam's State Epidemiological Outcomes Workgroup.

But having said that, if vaccination is considered the wall that is the community's protection, then "every unvaccinated person is a weakness in the wall," she said.

"Every unvaccinated person is a crack in that wall. What that implies is if a new variant should come up, it will get into our community through the weakness in the wall, through the most susceptible, which would be the unvaccinated. That's the reality of it," she said.

The hope is that vaccinated and boosted residents will be able to strengthen the wall sufficiently to protect even those who are unvaccinated.

"But the reality is, the way the viruses and pathogens work, they will look for the most susceptible in a population," David said. "So that becomes a weakness going into the future."