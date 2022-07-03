A family moment

ENJOYING THE VIEW: A family from Japan enjoy lunch and the view at Fort Nuestra Señora de la Soledad June 30 in Humåtak. The Guam Visitors Bureau is reporting exponential gains in tourists arrivals compared to last year, with the island seeing thousands more visitors than in 2021. Experts expect, however, it will take years for Guam's critical industry to recover to pre-pandemic levels. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post