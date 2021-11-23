Guam's major COVID-19 vaccination site was a bit busier than normal on Monday, the first workday since booster shots opened to all adult Americans at least 18 years old and just a few days before families gather for Thanksgiving.

For parents like Jonathan Penaflor, 39, it also meant being able to get his Moderna booster shot at the same time his 10-year-old son got his first Pfizer dose.

COVID-19 vaccines became available for children 5 to 11 years old only a few weeks ago.

"To me, the vaccine gives a fighting chance for my son against the virus," the father said, as he held his son close. "It helps minimize the risk of getting sick or getting hospitalized."

They're among those who filled the observation seats at the University of Guam Calvo Field House, which has become the main vaccination site for the island. The Guam Army National Guard operates the vaccination site in support of the Department of Public Health and Social Services' efforts.

As Guam's COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates continue to drop, Penaflor is thankful that the island is regaining normalcy and that more families can gather together during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Twenty were hospitalized Monday and there were three new cases of COVID-19 out of 212 tests performed on Nov. 21.

At a peak a few months ago, Guam saw more than 100 hospitalized COVID-19 patients at island hospitals and more than 200 to 300 new cases daily.

A year ago, for Thanksgiving, there was still no COVID-19 vaccine for the general public.

"We'd probably have a medium family gathering this year, and most if not all are already vaccinated," Penaflor, a recruiter for the Guam Army National Guard, said. "I'm most thankful for my son, and for us being able to go through this whole pandemic – healthy and safe."

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero increased the social gathering to 75 people outdoors, regardless of their vaccination status.

Brenda Waack, 44, brought her two daughters with her so they could all get their booster shots at the same time, she said.

"It's to make sure we still have added protection," the mother said, after getting her Moderna booster shot.

She said she's glad the booster shot became available to all fully vaccinated adults before Thanksgiving, with health experts hoping that families add the booster shot to their to-do list before the holidays.

Booster shots are available to people 18 years old and older who got their second Moderna or Pfizer dose at least six months ago, or who got their Johnson & Johnson dose at least two months ago.

The straightforward boosters-for-all policy that was handed down over the weekend ends months of confusion over complicated guidelines as to who should get it first, besides those who are at least 65 years old.

Angie Calvo, 55, said she's glad she's able to get a booster shot, after having some initial concerns about the priority groups.

"We waited patiently for it to be open to everyone. I am taking care of my mother, who's 86 years old, so I want to make sure I get the booster shot as soon as possible," Calvo said.

She and her husband Dennis Calvo, 60, got their booster shots together.

Thankful for health, safety

"This Thanksgiving, we're thankful for our health and safety. We are also thankful for those who don't have second thoughts about protecting themselves and their family against the virus," said Dennis Calvo, who recently retired from the Guam Police Department after 17 years.

The Calvos said they also remember those who lost their lives to the virus, just a day after marking the first death anniversary of a family member who they said didn't get the chance to get a vaccine.

263rd death

The government of Guam on Monday confirmed Guam's 263rd death related to COVID-19.

The patient was pronounced dead on arrival at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Nov. 19. She was a 69-year-old woman who was unvaccinated, according to the government of Guam's Joint Information Center.

Michelle Villarta, 55, said she has diabetes and high blood pressure, so she made sure she gets her booster shot. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, she said she looks forward to her family gathering.

"I know that most of us in the family, adults and kids, are vaccinated," she said. "The process to get the booster shot is fast. I'm a walk-in."

Bill Quichocho, 50, and his wife Rebecca Quichocho, both brought their son Tobias, 9, to get his first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

"I'm concerned about my son, so we're here," the mother said. "I'm just hoping that we all can get through this."

More than 15,000 doses of COVID-19 booster vaccines have so far been administered in Guam, and the numbers are expected to pick up fast, now that it's open to all adults.