A fire weather watch is in effect for Guam

The National Weather Service, Weather Forecast Office Guam has issued a fire weather watch in effect for Guam through Sunday evening.

A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur, according to the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense.

Winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour, primarily in the central and southern areas of Guam, could fan and spread any fires that develop.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

According to the Guam Fire Department, Guam has seen more than 320 fires since January.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) remind the community to refrain from outdoor burning and listen for any additional forecasts or warnings.

