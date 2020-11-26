When Maelonie Tamondong was a kid, she and her family would visit the residents of St. Dominic's Senior Care Home several times throughout the year and during the holidays.

Last year, The Giving Tree day care owner decided to extend the tradition to the day care students, making it a field trip during the holidays. The kids sang Christmas carols and delivered cheer with holiday cards.

"It brought them so much joy, but this year, we have different challenges," said Tamondong. "It was actually my son's idea. He said, 'Mom, if we can't visit, why don't we still send them cards?' "

And that's how Mail for Our Manåmko' began.

With 42 residents currently at St. Dominic's, Tamondong reached out to the parents of the day care to see if their children would participate and also reached out to friends and family she knew with children.

"It's already a lonely time for our manåmko'. At the nursing home, they get little interaction with people. I can't imagine that during this pandemic – we're all kind of isolated – how lonely they are, so I reached out and asked if anyone wanted to participate," she explained.

The response has been overwhelming with letters coming from all over the island, and even as far as Rota.

"People I don't even know, they've reached out and just thought the idea was great. I had pictures coming in all over the island, of their kids making these cards and letters," Tamondong said. "I would just like for them to be able to open these letters that these children took time out of their day to talk to them, to share a little about their day, or how they're experiencing the pandemic, how they're going to school right now, or share their hobbies or just anything."

Many of the cards have come from kids from pre-kindergarten to 13 years old.

"I think it's really great for the kids, being on the computer all the time. It's nice for the kids to get out crayons, pencils, paper and draw and write freely without being told exactly what to write about, and I think it's also a great way for the kids to find their own peace of mind. That little gesture is bringing a lot of happiness to someone," she said.

'The spirit of giving'

Owning a day care in the middle of a pandemic and dealing with two lockdowns has been challenging for Tamondong and her team. As the kids have returned, they find themselves in new territory. Before, they were teaching kids to share. Now, they're teaching them not to share. While they do their best to create a routine for the day care kids, without the usual parties and field trips, Tamondong still felt it important to have the kids find a way to contribute.

"While we're not going to visit the (manåmko') this year, we're going to send them your love, your thoughts and beautiful artwork. They're going to like it and put it in their room, and it's going to make someone happy that you thought of them," she said.

Despite how challenging this year has been, it was important to teach her children a valuable lesson.

"I want to show my children – especially, that even with everything going on and all the challenges we're facing with the pandemic – we can still feel better about things by giving or just having the spirit of giving," said the mom of four. "It's always been in me – if we have more than we need, we can give, and that's what keeps me going."

Embracing kindness

In the last few months, Tamondong has organized diaper and formula drives and nonperishable food outreaches to help those in need during this time.

She tells her children that they're blessed to have each other and to be able to make it through this time because she knows many others are not experiencing the pandemic in the same way.

"Some people are having it harder, so we put all that energy and the times we feel like we're burnt out – I want them to see that even if we are burnt out that something as small as writing a letter or drawing a picture can really change a lot for another person," she said. "It's the thought. The thought alone can do so much, especially if there's not much you can give to someone, just being there and thinking of them is enough. I want to teach my children to be kind human beings."

With the overwhelming response, Tamondong said she believes they'll be able to make several deliveries throughout the holiday season, and hopes that the idea will stick and become something permanent where residents can interact with the manåmko' through letters year round.

"I know there are people who reach out and are always saying, 'I wish I could do more. I wish that I could give or contribute more.' Now, all you need is a pencil and paper. They can contribute without spending much or without having to break the bank, especially during this time when people are out of jobs. It's the perfect way to give back," said Tamondong. "The little gesture is bringing a lot of happiness to someone."