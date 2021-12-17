'A gift for everyone'

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Guam's malls with more people shopping for gifts and other items, amid fewer COVID-19 restrictions when contrasted with last year's holiday season.

Agana Shopping Center, Guam Premier Outlets and the Micronesia Mall have started extending their shopping hours to 9 p.m. to meet the pent-up demand for in-person shopping during the holidays, mall executives said Thursday.

At Micronesia Mall in Dededo, operations manager and social media head Erik Salvador said the mall's retail stores and restaurants have been much busier, with fewer pandemic restrictions compared to the same time last year.

"Customer volume is definitely a lot better now than last year, but still not as good as the pre-pandemic crowd of shoppers during Christmas time," he said. "We're thankful that people are now coming out more and dining out more compared to last year."

Recent trip cancellations of nearly 3,000 Korean tourists to Guam because of concerns about the omicron coronavirus variant was a bit of bad news for retailers, but residents' holiday shopping helps make up for that loss, Salvador said.

The mall's holiday train and photo sessions with Santa Claus also have resumed after a pandemic-induced pause last year.

"We are trying to fill up the mall with different activities, performances and online contests, which can help increase foot traffic for the mall," Salvador said. On Monday, for example, Micronesia Mall will offer free train rides and photos with Santa for Guam's foster children, from 9 to 10 a.m.

This time last year, vaccinations were available only to Guam's most senior citizens and critical workers such as doctors and nurses.

Now, most of Guam's vaccine-eligible population, or those at least 5 years old, have been fully vaccinated.

Cecilia Medina, 55, said she's happy to see more people shopping for the holidays.

"I started my Christmas shopping weeks ago, but I still go out to buy some more for others," Medina, a grandmother of four, said after coming out of Ross Dress for Less at GPO on Thursday with a friend.

Bernadette Ngo, a Texas-based traveling nurse currently serving at Guam Regional Medical City, said she did all her Christmas shopping online last year. This year, however, she started her shopping at brick-and-mortar stores beginning on Black Friday.

Now, she's "almost done" buying gifts for the people she loves and cares about, she said.

"As much as I can, I make sure there's a gift for everyone, from family members to co-workers and friends," Ngo said, after shopping at Ross at GPO.

While she's based in Texas, she has family in Guam, including her father, brothers and cousins.

Holiday shopping hours

On Christmas Day, all the major malls will be closed. But during the days leading up to Christmas, the malls are optimistic about a busier holiday shopping season after the pandemic took a toll on their bottom lines in 2020, when they were also forced to close for several weeks.

At Agana Shopping Center, holiday shopping hours started Dec. 15, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. – two hours longer than its regular 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on most days.

"It's busier this holiday shopping season than last year. More people now are going out to shop," said Agana Shopping Center promotions coordinator Kerissa Espinosa.

Agana Shopping Center's Christmas bazaar will be held starting today and running through Dec. 24, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., on the second floor next to Marketplace Too.

Mall hours during the holidays:

• Agana Shopping Center: Dec. 15 to 23, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Christmas Eve, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; closed Christmas Day; Dec. 26 to 30, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; New Year's Eve, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; New Year's Day and beyond, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

• Compadres Mall: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Closed Christmas Day.

• Guam Premier Outlets: Dec. 17 to 23, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Christmas Eve, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; closed Christmas Day; New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Micronesia Mall: Up to Dec. 23, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Christmas Eve, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; closed Christmas Day; Dec. 26 to 30, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; New Year's Eve, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; New Year's Day, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Tumon Sands Plaza: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for retail stores, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for restaurants.

Katrina Untalan, Compadres Mall vice president for administration, said while Compadres Mall's bazaar hours remain unchanged, the mall's tenants have kept their doors open much longer than most shopping centers throughout most of the pandemic.

"The bazaars are packed this year compared to last year. The foot traffic picked up and we hope it continues that way," she said.

Tumon Sands Plaza's retail store operation hours and restaurant hours remain unchanged for the holidays, its marketing manager, Emmalou Cabrera, said, but Tumon Sands Plaza has been "seeing a bit more local traffic with the holidays approaching."

While the mall's retail stores will be closed Christmas Day, Chili's and Joinus restaurants will be open, Cabrera said.

Tumon Sands Plaza also will hold another holiday pop-up on Dec. 18 and 19 after the success of the first one last weekend, Cabrera said, so residents can finish their Christmas shopping and support the local business community.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is expected to announce today the lifting of more restrictions as Guam's COVID Area Risk Score has held at below 1 for several weeks now, and as the island's vaccination rate remains higher than most states.