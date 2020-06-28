Christmas came early for Jaron Middleton, a small business owner, who has worked tirelessly to keep his multiple businesses afloat and his employees working even though business has been scarce these last few months with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I spend 12 to 14 hours a day working, trying to keep our guys employed and their families taken care of,” said Middleton. “We’ve helped a lot of people.”

But helping his team meant sacrifices for Middleton and his family.

“A lot of people don’t know what business owners go through. We sacrifice a lot to make sure our guys are taken care of," he said. "We pay ourselves last.”

So when Middleton was visited Thursday evening by a group of cheerful faces, he was shocked.

“We’re a bunch of small businesses. We don’t have a lot to give, but whatever we can, we try and do it. This was really unexpected. Never ever has anyone given me anything back,” said Middleton with a smile that lit up his face.

St. Paul Assemblies of God's Yvonne Inciong and members of the church made surprise visits to 10 tenants at Tanota Gardens, an apartment complex located down the street from the church in Dededo.

Inciong said she and Pastor Paul Pineda were inspired by the many generous acts in the community in the middle of the public health emergency.

“We brainstormed and thought, wouldn’t it be neat to take it outside of the four walls of our church and into our community where they really need help during this hard time? We decided to bless people with funds that would go toward their rent,” she explained.

Inciong and Pineda reached out to the church’s care cells and St. Paul Christian School to make the donations possible.

“We blessed 10 families with a love offering that would help them during this time,” said Inciong.

As they walked the expansive apartment complex knocking on doors, the surprise gift was met with varied reactions.

“No way! This is so generous,” exclaimed one young tenant who accepted the gift because his mother was working.

“We wanted to stop by and bless you guys with a $500 check that will go toward your rent,” Inciong told two sisters.

One of the girls responded: “Oh wow! Thank you so much. This is such a blessing. We needed this.”

Other tenants were skeptical when they saw a small group outside their door. A few hesitated to even open their doors until they saw the familiar face of the property manager among the group.

“What’s the catch?” one tenant asked, staring at the envelope suspiciously.

“There’s no catch. We hope this brings you some hope,” Inciong said.

The rent assistance came at the perfect time for Saipan business owner Mimi, whose business has been closed throughout the pandemic.

She normally travels back and forth between Guam and Saipan, but with her business closed and her children on Guam, she’s stayed and struggled to figure out how to make ends meet.

“It’s really hard. It’s really affecting me so much. This money will really help us so much ... because right now our rent is not being fully paid for,” she said. “We’re so lucky! I was so surprised. Thank you, Lord!”

“We’re very thankful on behalf of our tenants. There are so many apartment complexes on the island and we are grateful St. Paul's chose Tanota Gardens," said Richard Tantamco, Core Tech Development general manager. "We are truly happy with their good deeds."

For Middleton and his three daughters, the surprise meant more than just some cookies and a check.

The unexpected visit was a reminder of hope and goodness.

“It’s really nice to know that there’s groups like that getting out there and making a positive impact. It’s really heartwarming,” said Middleton. “With all the bad on the news, it’s good to see something positive. I love running into good people – it makes life amazing when you meet those people.”