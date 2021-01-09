Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero welcomed Congress' certification of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' election victory following the riot by Trump supporters that disrupted the initial certification process.

"Yesterday was one of the saddest days in our nation’s history. However, today is a great day for American Democracy. I congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the certification of their election by the United States Congress," the governor said Friday.

She also thanked President Donald Trump for his public commitment for an orderly transfer of power on Jan. 20.

"As a people, we are always stronger when we transcend our divisions and are united in common purpose," the governor stated. "It is my hope that our community and our nation will use this moment to come together to solve problems, build a brighter future for all our people, and deliver on the promise for liberty and justice for all. God bless Guam. God bless the United States of America."