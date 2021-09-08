'A great moment': Guam sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack will be buried 80 years later

A U.S. Navy sailor from Guam will be laid to rest on Oct. 6, nearly 80 years after he perished during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

Navy Steward's Mate 2nd Class Jesus F. Garcia was 21. He was among 429 crew members of the battleship USS Oklahoma who perished when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, or DPAA.

Garcia's remains were previously buried in Hawaii, among the remains that were not identified for decades.

He was accounted for on Sept. 25, 2018, and this was announced by the agency on Aug. 27 of this year.

Scientists from the agency used anthropological analysis, as well as material and circumstantial evidence, to identify Garcia's remains.

Garcia will be buried in San Diego, California, according to the agency.

"It is great that he will be laid to rest with the honors he so much deserves," one of Garcia's distant relatives, Randy Pereira, who now lives in Washington State, told The Guam Daily Post. "What a great moment for his family and the CHamoru community."

While many of Garcia's immediate family members have died, other relatives in Guam and in the States said they are proud and happy that Garcia is finally accounted for, and will be given proper burial.

"I'm so proud of him," Angela F. Duenas, one of Garcia's nieces in Guam, said Tuesday. "It's amazing that after all these years, they're able to identify him. All we knew before that was his ship sank and there's a memorial in Hawaii, but we didn't get to read his name on there."

Garcia's remains were among those disinterred in 1947 and later classified in 1949 as among those "nonrecoverable."

The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to capsize quickly.

"The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Garcia," DPAA stated.

Duenas said Garcia's middle name was Francisco.

The sailor was among 10 siblings, the niece said, and his family lived in Barrigada.

The sailor's mother was Ana Cabrera Francisco and his father was Antonio San Nicolas Garcia, Duenas said.

Duenas' grandmother and Garcia's mother were sisters.

"My family is proud of him for his service," said Duenas, 61. "My dad, too, served, and my daughter is now with the Air Force."

Duenas has created a family book that she uses to track and record the family lineage.

She said she's been asking older relatives about her uncle. On Labor Day, she said, one of her aunts also confirmed that the photo provided by DPAA is that of their relative, Garcia.

Between June and November 2015, DPAA personnel exhumed previously unidentified remains in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu, for analysis.

"Garcia's name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are still missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for," DPAA said.

Family historian

Pereira, 45, is the family historian, genealogist and keeper of the family tree, and has been trying to find out more about Garcia. He has since found some connections to his parents and other family members.

"I do not have a direct lineage to Jesus Francisco Garcia, (but) my dad's sister was married to his first cousin and I have first cousins whose grandmother was his first cousin as well, both on the Francisco side," Pereira said.

Carmelita Edwards, also from Guam, who now lives in San Diego, said she will let the Sons & Daughters of Guam Club Inc. in San Diego know about the Oct. 6 burial.

DPAA said for family and funeral information, interested people can contact the Navy Casualty Office at 800-443-9298.

From December 1941 to June 1944, Navy personnel recovered the remains of some of the deceased USS Oklahoma crew members and they were subsequently interred in the Halawa and Nu'uanu cemeteries.

In September 1947, tasked with recovering and identifying fallen U.S. personnel in the Pacific Theater, members of the American Graves Registration Service disinterred the remains of U.S. casualties from the two cemeteries and transferred them to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks.

The laboratory staff was able to confirm the identifications of only 35 men from the USS Oklahoma at that time.

In October 1949, a military board classified those who could not be identified as "nonrecoverable," including Garcia, DPAA stated.

DPAA, in a press release, said it is grateful to the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of the Navy for their partnership in this mission.