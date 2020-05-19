Jona Flores, 30, finds comfort in growing some of the food her family eats.

But it wasn't until the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown that she was able to transform her Inarajan yard into a much more interesting garden.

There's okra, leafy vegetables, long beans, eggplants, pepper and tomatoes. Strawberries and grapes were added into the mix.

These days, the yard also boasts flowers, other foliage she hangs artfully, colorful pots, bird baths and outdoor furniture she personally molded out of cement before designing and painting them.

"Some of the ideas are from YouTube," she said.

Her concrete outdoor furniture is fit for the island, she said, because they are "typhoon-, wind-, termite- and rust-proof."

Flores has been fond of gardening for years, but seeing people posting photos of their beautiful backyard starting in March got her to work more on her yard.

"I do my own landscaping, which I enjoy," she said.

Her love for the ocean is evident in some of her deep blue-themed creations indoors and outdoors.

Because the family yard is limited in size, she makes use of every available space to grow plants and vegetables, including using the roof of their garage and hanging some plants using old coconut shells.

Growing one's food, she said, helps save household costs.

"Especially in our situation now, we need to plant what we eat," she said. She has a toddler son and a husband that works at the port.

But it's not just about saving money. It's also about creating one's oasis and maintaining beauty amid an ugly pandemic.

"Do the things that make you happy," she said. "Keep motivating yourself to create more beautiful stuff. Gardening is good for your health."

Flores is among the thousands on Guam who have taken up gardening as a new hobby, or who have become experts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resulting stay-at-home and social distancing mandates freed up people's time. Those who put off working on their yard no longer have an excuse.

'Something fun and productive'

"We are pretty certain that with much of the island staying home, people are taking up gardening for a variety of reasons," said Michelle Pier, a local artist, entrepreneur and plant lover. "Some may just want something fun and productive to keep themselves busy."

Others, she said, are concerned about food costs and supply, and are working toward food sovereignty for their household.

Pier is an administrator for the Facebook page Guam Plant and Seed Share, which has seen a dramatic increase in membership starting in the middle of March, when the island's stay-at-home orders came down.

She approved 335 new members in April alone.

Prior to the pandemic, the group was seeing only 10 to 30 people join each month.

"There are many who have been involved in gardening, farming or general self-sustainability for some time already, and are learning about the group through others' invitations," Pier said.

Guam Plant and Seed Share now boasts more than 2,500 members, and the number keeps growing.

Online, group members from different facets of life share incredible images of their gardens.

With hard work and ingenuity, what used to be simple yards have become places of relaxation, contemplation and inspiration.

Members also post questions about their plants, and buy, sell or trade seeds or plants with other members.

With so much interest in the art and science of growing just about everything in the yard these days, it won't be a surprise that many will emerge from the pandemic quarantine as certified horticulturists and novice gardeners.

"One positive byproduct of this pandemic," Pier said.

Complete garden

Pier's own family garden includes a greenhouse and raised beds that her father and brother built.

"So far we have tomatoes, cabbage, bok choy, carrots, cucumber, green beans, peas, zucchini, eggplant, donne', lettuce, kale, and radish," she said.

She also grows a bunch of her own herbs and miscellaneous houseplants.

Pier loves designing spaces, and creating sanctuary is her passion.

"And it's why I love art and plants so much," she said. "They are my single most recommended addition to any space to bring it to life."

But first, she always recommends clearing out all clutter.

"Keep your space simple and meaningful. A sanctuary is a space that brings you relief and peace, not overwhelm or burden," she said.

Do what you love

Arnida Coons, 36, lives in an area in Umatac where there's an abundance of bamboo, which are a unique feature of her garden.

With her creativity, bamboo poles become stunning planters and simple teepees for climbing plants.

The hanging bamboo planters make for an interesting visual and a clever use of what's readily available in one's environment.

Coons also has the lockdown to thank, because she's got more time doing what she loves.

"This pandemic might be terrible, but we can always use our down time to do the things we love – and I love gardening," she said.

'Just go for it'

Pier said as administrator for Guam Plant and Seed Share for more than 10 years, she has seen the group evolve over time.

"It's really awesome to see so many more individuals and families learning to grow their own plants, either for aesthetics or for food. Members are pretty creative with their garden setups, and quite knowledgeable when it comes to plant identification or plant health issues," she said.

She looks forward to the continued growth and inspiration toward self-sustainability on Guam.

"My advice to new gardeners is to assess what you have to work with in terms of space and weather factors. Do you have a big yard? An apartment balcony? Don't be afraid to experiment," Pier said. "Growing plants is a trial-and-error process, and it takes time to find your rhythm. Just go for it."