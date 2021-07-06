A Guam juvenile manta ray sets dive record

Guam has recorded one of the deepest dives done by a juvenile manta ray anywhere on Earth, according to a scientist.

The timing of the finding was accidental and occurred when one of just three trackers detached itself early. Once it floated to the surface, information was relayed to a team of researchers on the activities of one of the island’s local manta rays.

Curly, as he is known by Julie Hartup, the study’s lead scientist, was busy in the three days the tag was attached to him.

“His deepest dive was to 475 meters,” she told The Guam Daily Post. “It was something we were really surprised about. Normally we don’t have juveniles that dive that deep. So far this is the deepest.”

Curly has been re-tagged, Hartup said, and the data has led the study to reprogram the maximum depth the equipment will record, especially since the team is also tracking adult rays.

Adult males typically are more deep-diving, she said. “They have been recorded in New Caledonia as going as far down as 900 meters.”

Researches are testing the rays’ DNA. Hartup explained data tracked over the next year will help look into a hypothesis that population around Guam is a genetically distinct hybrid of reef and pelagic manta species.

“We’re collecting tissue samples from other islands to see how they relate to them – so across the Federated States of Micronesia, how these mantas relate to one another. Are they all gathering in one place in the ocean and mixing among themselves, or is Guam home to one, tiny metapopulation?” Hartup asked. “If we do have a hybrid species, that right there is unique.”

'Leave them alone'

There’s been growing interest in swimming alongside, and taking photos of the rays. Hartup said it’s best to stay at least 33 feet away, and to avoid creating “hard surfaces” caused by snorkelers or paddleboards. She strongly advises swimmers to restrict themselves to the waters off of Gun Beach in Tumon, and not verge into the single known area where mantas gather to feed off of fish spawn.

“I’ve had people say, ‘Well if the mantas don’t like it they can just move.’ That’s the very thing we don’t want to happen, and they will,” she said. “We’re also afraid of how it will affect the fish that’s spawning there. But our manta rays targeting fish spawning aggregate is another thing unique to Guam. The BBC came here to document it, and it could be lost.”

Hartup also continues to ask residents to refrain from touching the rays, even if they’re spotted with debris. Not only could the tracking devices be removed inadvertently, but Hartup said improper removal of fishing hooks and line could injure the rays as well.

“It’s best to leave them alone and call us,” she said.

The study, including additional tagging and tissue sample collections, will continue into 2022. Preliminary findings could be analyzed when the first set of trackers automatically detaches in about three months, according to Hartup.

The study is funded through the University of Guam's SEA Grant program.