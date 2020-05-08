'A huge relief': Clinic gives employee bonuses amid pandemic

Lorrenn Seim, 26, has almost burned through the family's savings to keep up with household bills, from food to apartment rental.

Her partner got furloughed from a Tumon restaurant in March, and her father needs continuous health care.

The COVID-19 pandemic's financial toll has hit home, she said.

So when the management of the International Health Providers Medical Group, or IHP, announced on Wednesday that all employees will be receiving a bonus this week, she said it was like a "weight was lifted off of my shoulders."

"It's a huge relief," she said. "When I heard it, I was very happy because it's so much needed."

Seim has been a medical assistant with IHP for almost four years.

"This shows how the new management really cares for us, the employees," Seim said on Thursday. "They're family-oriented."

Rebecca Balajadia, office manager at IHP Medical Group, said the bonus is to show the management's appreciation to all the employees who have been working through the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the employees have spouses who lost their job or got furloughed because of the health crisis.

The bonus is equivalent to nearly a month's salary, Balajadia said.

While most company bonuses are given out during Thanksgiving or Christmas, IHP's management thought it's best to give it out "right when they need it most," she said.

"Dr. Campus wants to be able to thank and help employees go through this pandemic," Balajadia said. Dr. Hieu Campus is a family physician at IHP.

"The bottomline is, it's hard for the entire island and we're fortunate enough that we're able to remain open and provide service to patients," Balajadia said.

As front-liners, health care industry employees run the risk of being exposed to the virus in the line of duty.

"But our employees show up to work with a big smile and positive attitude," Balajadia said, sharing some health guidelines to protect employees and patients.

Seim said while her household has been able to keep up with their monthly rent, the payment for this month is not guaranteed, that's why a bonus from her workplace is "very much appreciated."

Kayla Blend, 22, said she had to "catch my breath" when she heard IHP's announcement.

"Knowing that the management is doing this shows they care about us and support us," Blend said. She's a lead person among patient services representatives.

Blend's partner was furloughed but will soon be back to work.

For the past two weeks, according to Blend, the IHP's management has also been providing free lunches to everyone.

Blend said not only does the free lunch help employees save, but also help protect their safety.

"It's very comforting," she said.

In March, Cost-U-Less announced a temporary $2-an-hour increase in employee wages across the nation, including Guam.

"When I heard about Cost-U-Less, I thought that's great they're doing that for their employees," Blend said. "And now IHP, I'm thankful to hear that. Maybe there are other employers doing this, too, but I haven't heard about them."