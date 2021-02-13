A legend in Guam's legal community honored after 67-year career

67 YEARS: Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, Guam senators and the local legal community on Friday honored Joaquin C. Arriola on his retirement and for his 67 years of service to the people of Guam as an esteemed lawyer, former judge, former senator and leader. Arriola is a survivor of the Japanese occupation of Guam during World War II, a forced march to a concentration camp in Manenggon, and other wartime atrocities. When U.S. troops returned to liberate Guam, the teenage Arriola was wounded by a Japanese hand grenade while helping to guide a squad of the 77th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army. In 1954, he married the late Sen. Elizabeth P. "Belle" Arriola and together they have three daughters, Jacqueline, Anita and Lisa; and five sons, Vincent, Franklin, Michael, Joaquin Jr. and Anthony. Photo courtesy of the governor's office