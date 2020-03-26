Tuesday was a typical day for 23-year-old Sammi Jay Santiago, who headed to the mom and pop store right near her house to grab a few items.

She cares for her parents, both with disabilities, and her two sons, Ian, 6, and Ethan, 1.

Normally the Mangilao resident visits the Latte Heights Market about twice a week to grab a few odds and ends and snacks.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak on Guam, she’s grown wary of going out frequently as her family members are among the most vulnerable because of various medical conditions, including extensive surgeries Ethan has had since birth.

On Tuesday, she went to the store to grab some items and just before getting to the checkout counter, she found herself in an awkward position at the cashier.

“They started ringing me up and I noticed I was going to exceed the amount of money I had, so I asked them to leave out the two cartons of milk because I didn’t have enough,” said Santiago.

She was embarrassed.

“No one likes to be short at the counter,” she said. “Money has been tight, and me not being able to go out and run errands because of the risk of exposure and bringing that home with me has really impacted our daily lives.”

To her surprise, the Latte Heights Market owner bagged the two cartons of milk anyway.

“I really wanted to cry,” Santiago said. “I mean, honestly, to see business owners not only be about business was super refreshing.”

The compassion and understanding shown to her that day gave her hope that there is still kindness amid the chaos.

“I think it’s important to showcase these simple acts to boost the morale of the island. We’re all struggling, all adjusting and with everything going on in the world lately, a little inspiration would do us all some good,” said Santiago.