It may take some time to get the USS Theodore Roosevelt back out to sea as the Navy continues efforts to ensure sailors are COVID-19 free.

“This is a very stubborn infectious disease,” said Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman.

Hoffman held a briefing at the Pentagon on Friday and was responding to questions related to sailors who recovered from a COVID-19 infection only to test positive recently.

“This has been a learning process, the department and particularly the Navy have learned much over the last few weeks ho wot confront outbreaks on ships,” he stated. “As we’ve seen with the USS Kid many of those lessons learned allowed the Navy to move very quickly.”

The aircraft carrier has been docked on Guam since mid-March. Those who tested positive were brought to isolation facilities on base, including the Naval Hospital Guam. All sailors were tested and those who tested negative for the novel coronavirus were moved to local hotels to allow the ship to be cleaned.

“We’re taking every step possible to get the ship fully cleaned and fully ready,” he stated.

He said the USS Theodore Roosevelt “could be at sea tomorrow if it were called upon.”

“But we do want to a place where there are zero infections on the ship and the entire ship’s complement were back at sea and that could take a little more time,” he said.

Hoffman also noted that a team has been working on a vaccine as part of what’s called Operation Warp Speed.

“I think it’s fair for the secretary to be confident that when the sectary tasks and the congress and the American government and the American people are behind an effort that it will be successful,” Hoffman said.

Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper said the Defense Department is committed to partnering with the Department of Health and Human Services, across the government, and in the private sector to accomplish the mission, according to a DoD press release.

"Winning matters, and we will deliver by the end of this year a vaccine at scale to treat the American people and our partners abroad," he said.

The goal is to produce about 300 million vaccines by January, Hoffman said.