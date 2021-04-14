Vianney Nennis Hosei was 18 when he and two other recent high school graduates his age decided to spend one night barbecuing, drinking alcohol and ultimately sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl who attended the party more than two years ago.

That one night for the former Navy recruit has now led to his future in prison.

Hosei faces 15 years behind bars after he was convicted Tuesday of raping the girl.

He's under house arrest while waiting to be sentenced and as his defense attorney attempts to get the guilty verdict thrown out.

The jury in Hosei's trial on Tuesday found him guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony. He was found not guilty of another count of first-degree criminal sexual assault.

“It has been a long journey for the victim in this case, but she stayed strong throughout this ordeal. I am glad the jury was able to focus on the truth of what happened that night without being distracted by the attempts made to blame the victim for this terrible crime. We will continue to fight for survivors, no matter how difficult the fight may be,” stated prosecuting attorney Christine Tenorio.

“The people would also like to thank the Guam Police Department’s Domestic Assault Response Team for their swift response in investigating this sexual assault and preventing further dissemination of the child pornography,” Tenorio added.

The 16-year-old victim was at a barbecue when Hosei, Burton Borja and Dwayne Piyelit sexually assaulted her and filmed it, the Office of the Attorney General stated following the jury's verdict.

Borja and Piyelit, also both 18 at the time of the crime, previously pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony and agreed to cooperate in the prosecution of Hosei, including testifying against him at trial.

The two men face one to eight years of incarceration and will be sentenced at a future hearing.

Joleen-Lee Rankin, also 18 when she shared the video of the sexual assault on Facebook messenger, faces one to four years of incarceration and will also be sentenced at a future hearing.

Hosei had just graduated from George Washington High School and enlisted in the Navy when his arrest cut his career goal short.

The defense has painted the victim as an alleged active participant in group sex.

Hosei's attorney, alternate public defender Peter Santos, will challenge the outcome.

"It's illogical for any jury to come to a guilty verdict on one and not the other because it's happening at the same time. So there's a problem, and I also asked to set aside the verdict based on what I perceived as prosecutorial misconduct," said Santos.

The prosecutor responded: "Actually, Mr. Santos is the one conflating what mentally defective and mentally incapacitated and physically helpless is."

She contended that the definition of mentally defective is the involuntary consumption of alcohol.

Because the prosecution's theory is legally impermissible, according to Santos, the government amended the indictment to remove mental incapacitation. The government then pursued the charges against Hosei under the theory of the victim being physically helpless.

"We were barred from using the definition of mental incapacitation in our closing arguments. However, the prosecutor, knowing that mental incapacitation was not available, continued to use that to argue and fit it under physical helplessness. That's exactly the Finely case in Minnesota, which was overturned. So I believe that we're going to appeal this if the verdict stands and our Supreme Court will address this," said Santos.

Tenorio pointed out that Superior Court Judge Elyze Iriarte provided jury instruction on the matter.

By law, "physically helpless" is defined as a person who was unconscious, asleep or for any other reason physically unable to communicate unwillingness to act, said Santos.

"It's logically impossible to arrive at a conclusion of physically helpless based on just saying someone was too drunk. If they're still able to move, do things and communicate, in this case, the victim did communicate," said Santos.