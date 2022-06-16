A teen girl who was sexually assaulted by a man she grew up with wrote a letter to Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena of the Superior Court of Guam, detailing how her life had forever changed since the abuse occurred.

“I really trusted Mac. I believed that he would never hurt or harm,” she wrote in the letter.

Her abuser, 21-year-old Mac Talvo Flores, was sentenced to four years in prison Wednesday. He pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony.

Prosecutor Dannis Le read the girl’s letter in court during the sentencing hearing.

The girl said Flores sexually assaulted her at a relative’s home in Yigo on April 3, 2020, while she was taking a nap.

“I really had no idea what was happening to me and for the most part, I was in shock and did not know how to respond to his physical contact,” she said. “After the incident, Mac was arrested. Mac’s actions dramatically affected me as a young woman.”

She said his violent actions delayed her from graduating high school with her classmates. She will finish high school, but at a later time.

“I was a good student most of my life and did well in school. After the attack, my focus and attention on my studies and schoolwork started to spiral down. I began experiencing a lot of mental pain, suffering and trauma aside from the physical pain, embarrassment and shame from the sexual assault,” she said. “I suffered from heavy depression and had thought about ending my life. My whole life was affected. ... My studies, my health, my dignity was affected by his actions.”

The girl wrote that the situation also damaged her relationships with certain relatives.

“I even received negative comments and was blamed for causing Mac to do what he did to me,” she said. “You cannot imagine how the situation has affected a 15-year-old person.”

She did receive strong support at school to help her through the traumatic aftermath and get back on track to finish her studies.

“I am asking the court to impose justice and to make Mac pay for the consequences of his actions, especially since he knew what he did was wrong. This situation should never happen to anyone,” she said.

The prosecutor had argued for a prison term of five years.

“Victims often face any number of challenges before simply being acknowledged. The victim shared her experience through a powerful letter read aloud in court and today’s sentence reflects the impact of the defendant’s actions on her and shows she has been heard,” Le said Wednesday.

Flores has been on electronic monitoring for the last two years while awaiting his sentencing.

The court allowed Flores to remain free so that he could get his affairs in order. He will have to surrender Aug. 15.