Federal economic relief funds are supposed to go toward supporting those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Easter Sundiang, a resident of Dededo.

"It seems like she's not doing her job of doing what she's supposed to do for the people of Guam," Sundiang said, referring to the governor and her administration.

An estimated 38,000 Guam residents have been displaced by the economic downturn from COVID-19.

As of Monday, no new COVID-19 cases were reported after 42 people were tested. Guam has 149 total cases, of which 19 are active. A total of 125 have been released from isolation or have recovered. There have been five deaths.

Sundiang questioned the government's priorities after finding out in the news that $1.6 million will be used to make payments to Pacific Star Resort & Spa as a quarantine facility.

"It's not fair because there are a lot of people suffering right now," she said.

Like many others on Guam, she's waiting for economic relief as she's currently unemployed.

The governor is scheduled to announce today a package of programs for COVID-19 financial relief.

Not alone

And Sundiang is not alone on the jobless front.

Others in her family are also facing unemployment, and they need assistance with food now that their only source of income is gone.

While she does receive federal food assistance, she said, there is a limit. The Guam Department of Education Grab-N-Go meals program does help to feed the children in her family.

With her daughter still in the hospital – not for COVID-19 reasons – she's been going to the Grab-N-Go meal site regularly since the start of the program.

Julie Olarte, a resident of Yigo, went to the Dededo food distribution site after F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School ceased serving meals after a school meal worker had tested positive for COVID-19.

Olarte picked up food for four families Monday.

Since the start of the shutdown, she's been furloughed and life's been difficult, she said. But she does what she can to help those in her family during this challenging time.

Aside from the GDOE food program for the children, she also receives federal food assistance, with her family cooking enough food to share.

As their bills continue to pile up, she said her family awaits financial assistance from the government.

Included in those bills is rent. Luckily, she said, her landlord is understanding. But that rent is still owed, adding to the list of payments that she would need to pay since the beginning of March.

"Since the second week of March, no more income," she said. "But at least I have a family that helps me."

"It's a struggle, but there's nothing we can do," said Clay Solomon, another resident from Dededo. "We just have to wait and be patient and see what the governor decides."

Solomon understands tat there is a law the government must follow when spending federal funding.

"Everyone on the island is struggling, we just have to be patient and try our best," he said.

While his hours are cut, he budgets, sticking to only the basic necessities he needs. The free meals help put food on the table.

"If they can pay out the stimulus checks along with the (tax refund), that would be wonderful," he said.