High school students' works of art were judged over the weekend as part of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition, the winner of which will be displayed for one year at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The competition is held each spring by the Congressional Institute, which sponsors the nationwide high school visual art contest to “recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district."

The mission of the competition is something the Guam Youth Congress supports wholeheartedly as a form of expression, the Youth Congress speaker said.

“Art is important for youth in school because it gives students a chance to visualize what they see Guam is, what they see the theme is, 'Guam, where America's day begins.' It gives them a chance to visualize their thoughts and their love for Guam,” Lily Vinch, speaker of the Guam Youth Congress, told The Guam Daily Post on Saturday during judging of the works.

The entries for Guam were available for public viewing over the weekend at Del. James Moylan’s Hagåtña office, at which time a panel of local artists and officials evaluated the submitted artwork of high school students in line with the theme, “An Artistic Discovery.”

"I think there was a lot of skill shown through all the grade levels. I mean, there was amazing, different mediums that students use from watercolors to computer-generated and all of the above, it was great to see a lot of talent,” Vinch said.

'Energy of the youth'

Each piece of art was judged on the following criteria: interpretation and the clarity of the theme to the viewer, creative elements, originality, quality of artistic composition and overall design, craftsmanship and overall impression of the artwork.

Local artist John Bermudes, one of the judges tapped to evaluate the 26 entries, noted the artworks showed a range in skill levels between the young artists.

"There were a lot of different levels of skill and a lot of different ideas and it's also nice to see the energy of the youth and how they interpret this place that we live and how they feel about home. So it's energizing. Looking forward to seeing more work from them,” he told the Post.

Vinch noted that competitions such as this are an important avenue for students to put art into practice outside of school.

"Resources to allow art and push more art in public schools has always been iffy, especially once you go into high school, it just becomes a required course. But times like these, when you have these competitions, it gives students a chance to finally use their skill and put it out into the real world.”

Bermudes, meanwhile, stressed that art will always exist in youth who are inherently creative. He said molding children's love for art and their creative abilities helps harness their youthful energy in a positive manner.

"Kids are creative, it's going to happen. The thing is, is like how do you harness that energy? Do you give them the funding and the tools they need to make something great, or are they going to be scribbling things on bathroom walls because there's no outlet for this creativity. So, I think that, do we have the resources? It honestly, no matter what you do, kids are going to make art. But how do you want them to create? You want them to create in a way that uplifts them or … in a way that doesn't help our community,” Bermudes said.

Art is an investment, according to Bermudes, who said competitions such as this one help to nurture youthful creativity.

"I feel that art, like education, is something that is an investment that comes back to you exponentially. The more we invest in these kids, in their creativity, the more they see a future ahead for us. … That's just human nature. You give people space to create, they'll make something great. You don't give them enough space to do this, then that same energy comes back in a negative way. So, I think the more we nurture this community, the better things are going to get,” he said.

Bermudes concluded with words of encouragement for the students who competed in the event: “Good work, keep it up, keep creating and have fun.”

The winners of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition will be announced on Monday.