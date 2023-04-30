During a Guam Education Board meeting held April 25, it was revealed that over the past several weeks, Chalan Pago-Ordot community members, have been volunteering their time, sweat, and hard work to fix up Agueda Johnston Middle School.

After a building inspection report was conducted internally as preparation for upcoming public health inspections, it was determined that the school required a lot of work, according to Mark Mendiola, former GEB Chair and current AJMS Parent Teacher Organization president during the meeting.

“What’s at stake for our schools is this new law that’s in effect, my kid will be sent home if the school is not up to public health standards after looking at this report,” said Mendiola.

According to the PTO president, the internal report yielded a “D” grade, which under public health standards, would result in the closure of an establishment.

“We have a lot of volunteers, we have volunteers from the Guam Fire Department, we had about 40 strong. We had people from the community come out, we had carpenters, we had all these folks come out, we did the assessment,” said Mendiola.

He requested the board to "free up" the PTO to do some of the needed work.

“I know it’s daunting, a lot of people say procurement this, procurement that, but I know for a fact that there are people in our community that want to help out,” continued Mendiola.

A lot of progress has been made, said Mendiola, and with the cooperation of the Guam Power Authority they have made a dent in the demerits on the internal report.

“We made the school safe, now the branches are no longer touching the electrical power. All the roots that were on the ground that were all over the field are no longer there. We’ve got people filling potholes, so we’ve got 60%, 70% addressed,” said Mendiola.

In just one day, volunteers were also able to water blast the bleachers in just four hours. These bleachers had not been taken care of for 10 to 15 years, according to Mendiola.

Parents 'willing' to help

He also said that it’s possible to get all of these issues taken care of, not only for AJMS but for all schools. They put the call out to the communities and chat groups and people responded.

“People just started showing up,” said Mendiola. “My wife is willing to bush cut the fence line at AJMS, what more other parents out there willing to do the same thing.”

When there was a pause in the cleaning contract at the school, Mendiola said volunteers such as students and staff started picking up the slack.

“I think the PTOs can be the conduit for getting a lot of these things done and not be bogged down with procurement issues or anything like that,” said Mendiola.

Although progress is being made, Mendiola said that there are still some things he still needs help with.

“Where I really need the help folks is, I need to buy door knobs, I need to buy faucets, I need to buy wood. But I can’t keep going back to the parents knowing full well that the DOE has some money,” said Mendiola. “I have volunteers standing by ready to go, but I can’t keep pulling it out of my pocket.”

According to Maria Gutierrez, GEB vice chair, in order for the PTO to officially receive funds and supplies they need to be registered as a nonprofit to avoid liability issues.

“I think we will reach out to the PTO because a lot of them, they want to do something but it’s just that we need to help them to get registered,” said Gutierrez.

Materials available

Mendiola clarified that his school's PTO has already received this status, which he agrees will allow them to move forward with the proper legal means.

“We have all of these supplies,” added Judi Won Pat, acting superintendent of GDOE. “All the principals know that for the first level of any kind of work to be done that the lowest level is the self-help. If they need door knobs, faucets, other materials like that. They’re available, we would tell them to come pick them up. Or if they’re not what we do is we have these open purchase orders that we then go out and purchase what the schools need.”

After explaining the first level, Won Pat said the second level would be to use the supplies they have and then a maintenance worker would be sent. The third level includes "bigger, active improvement projects" that have been put out to bid, said Won Pat.

“Those are available, I know our principals have been sending their staff to pick up … I remember one school came and picked about two dozen of those door knobs and even faucets, they came and picked those up as well,” the acting superintendent said.

Mendiola then said that, even with all the equipment and supplies at the ready, it comes down to follow-through, the organization of the workforce and the actual installation of the necessary items.

“I just want to make sure that we don’t miss this opportunity, because when summer time hits most of the schools will probably not be utilized unless they’re in summer classes. I want to be able to mobilize these folks. … I know a lot of you have walked these schools have seen these things,” said Mendiola, reminding the board that these needed fixes are what many describe as “low hanging fruit.”

'Community can get this done'

The PTO president said the biggest challenge they are currently faced with is the current contracts in place.

“If you’re paying a contractor and the contractor is not doing the work, then what are we paying for? And then you’ve got volunteers like us coming in to do the work and then we’re still paying the contractors,” said Mendiola. “I know my principal is not willing to sign off on a cleaning contract that we did and I’m like where did the money go then if we’re not paying that contractor? It should be going to good use. All these schools need the resources.”

Worried that they will miss a great opportunity to address these facility maintenance issues, Mendiola stressed again that based on the internal report, kids will be sent home under the current state of the school.

“We as a community can get this done together and we’re willing to lead that effort, we just need the support and the supplies and all of this stuff. So I will go back, I will work with the principal, we’ll put the list down, we’ll mobilize our support and we just want to know that if there are any roadblocks, ma’am, that we can come to you,” said Mendiola.

Won Pat assured that she is in communications with all school principals through two chats, one for emergencies and the other for supplies and workers that they need.

“Whatever supplies we have that was the very first thing I told the school principals is come and get them, I don’t want them sitting at the warehouse,” said Won Pat.

Mendiola thanked the superintendent for informing him of the availability of the needed items, however, he added that the big issue that would stop the reopening of AJMS for the next school year was plumbing.

“Plumbing like the others, that’s capital improvement project,” said Won Pat. “That’s part of the 35 schools that’s (under active) bid ... we are just waiting now for (U.S. Department of Education) to authorize us now to redirect those monies now for CIP projects. It’s plumbing, all the restrooms, all doors, windows, roofings, awnings, all these big projects that would require a contractor.”

During the meeting, board member Angel Sablan reminded his colleagues of the untapped resource of partner organizations that the mayors have access to.

“They are more than willing to come out and find something to do in the village … those materials are available, the Seabees or whatever can come up and help you install doors, fix not the major, but the minor and the floor tiles, ceiling tiles, and maybe even paint. We’ve go the hands,” said Sablan.

Won Pat agreed that this was an asset that can be utilized.

“I will send out the message to all the principals to give us the list of everything they need to have done, and we’re going to ask now the mayors that then is you get your sister squadron, let us know, and we’ll have the materials for every one of the schools. Because we do have those purchase orders to get the supplies that we need,” said Won Pat.

Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares, the Mayor’s Council of Guam representative on the GEB, added that other resources they can tap into are the Guam Community College bootcamps and GCA Trades Academy.

“I’ve always said that if there’s a school going through accreditation and things like this need to get done, the GCA (has) the students, they have the instructors, sometimes they just need a place to do the work,” said Savares. “If you work with GCC, Dr. (Mary) Okada and her team there, they come up with bootcamps. … These bootcamps are really short crash courses of where the students hands-on learning and then actually come up with the success where the school is ready to open in August,” continued Savares.

Mendiola added that many organizations such as the fire and police departments and the businesses within the community are willing to step up and help.