A månnge’ celebration of Mes CHamoru

COCONUT BREAD, CINNAMON ROLLS THE LOCAL WAY: Baker Tony Mantanona gives a big thumbs up after making batches of coconut bread and cinnamon rolls during a baking demonstration Sunday using a traditional hotnu, or outdoor oven, at the Sagan Kotturan CHamoru in Tamuning as part of CHamoru month. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post

