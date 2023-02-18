'A man of the people': Terlaje honored at Guam Legislature

The late Jose "Pedo" Terlaje was remembered for doing anything possible to make Guam a better place as the island's leaders gathered to honor him.

On Friday afternoon, the 37th Guam Legislature held a state funeral service for Terlaje, a former senator and mayor, who died Jan. 30 at the age of 76.

Resolution 22-37 was subsequently read by Sen. Joe San Agustin to the packed Guam Congress Building to recognize Terlaje "for his service to the people of Guam and commending him for his dedication and contributions to the island."

The honor of delivering a eulogy for Terlaje was bestowed to Chris Carillo, a former policy adviser for Terlaje, who admitted "it's hard to sum up his life's work and it is difficult do him justice in just a few sentences" before reiterating Terlaje's accolades previously outlined by San Agustin.

Carillo particularly spoke about the "last chapter" of Terlaje's life as a senator in the Guam Legislature.

"In our first police meeting together, he sat with me and said, 'We're going to fix the retirement plan,' and I said, 'What do you mean fix it?'" said Carillo, who recalled Terlaje's response involved explaining how law enforcement officers did not have enough time with their families.

While Carillo was still unclear what Terlaje meant, Terlaje responded, "I don't know. We're going to figure it out."

"That was just him. He was the kind of guy who decided (on) something he was going to do it and that's the kind of person he was," Carillo said.

Terlaje's grassroots approach to politics was also lauded.

"He was truly a man of the people, a servant of the people, and he led by his actions, not his words. He was a proud man, proud of his family and grandchildren, like all of us, but he was most proud of his involvement with the HITA movement that put we over me as a central theme."

In Terlaje's campaigns, HITA, the CHamoru word for the inclusive form of the pronoun "we," stood for an acronym using the words honesty, integrity, trust and accountability.

After the eulogy, a video of Terlaje speaking in CHamoru at the December 2022 session of the 36th Guam Legislature was played for all in attendance.