Adolfo Sgambelluri served as a Marine colonel who returned to his Guam home in 1980 after having served 26 years of military service.
On Guam, he served many roles in law enforcement, including as the island's police chief and director of the Department of Corrections. Following his leadership at DOC and GPD, he was appointed federal security director for the Transportation Security Administration on Guam for four years, through 2005.
His public service legacy on Guam and service to the nation is being remembered in his death which was confirmed Monday.
"Sgamby," as he was called, left behind gifts of friendship.
"The community is losing a great crime fighter and a tough but always fair taskmaster," stated businessman Lee Webber, a former newspaper publisher under Gannett Corp., and former Navy corpsman who knew Sgambelluri well among a circle of Vietnam War veterans.
Bringing out the best in the people
"He was an excellent Marine and a man of his word," Webber said. "He had a knack for bringing out the best in the people he worked with."
Former Sen. Robert Klitzkie, a retired Marine and friend, said, "It was an honor to work for Sgamby at GPD. He typified the slogan, 'Once a Marine, always a Marine.'”
“As a decorated combat veteran and an icon of public safety on our island, Col. Sgambelluri gave his life to ensuring our borders were protected and our families felt secure," stated Sen. Telena Nelson, in part. "Through these posts, Col. Sgambelluri helped create a community that was safer for us all, a community we continue to strive to protect as he did. We extend our heartfelt prayers and thoughts to his wife Rosie, their children and their family.”