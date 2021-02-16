Adolfo Sgambelluri served as a Marine colonel who returned to his Guam home in 1980 after having served 26 years of military service.

On Guam, he served many roles in law enforcement, including as the island's police chief and director of the Department of Corrections. Following his leadership at DOC and GPD, he was appointed federal security director for the Transportation Security Administration on Guam for four years, through 2005.

His public service legacy on Guam and service to the nation is being remembered in his death which was confirmed Monday.

"Sgamby," as he was called, left behind gifts of friendship.

"The community is losing a great crime fighter and a tough but always fair taskmaster," stated businessman Lee Webber, a former newspaper publisher under Gannett Corp., and former Navy corpsman who knew Sgambelluri well among a circle of Vietnam War veterans.

Bringing out the best in the people

"He was an excellent Marine and a man of his word," Webber said. "He had a knack for bringing out the best in the people he worked with."

Former Sen. Robert Klitzkie, a retired Marine and friend, said, "It was an honor to work for Sgamby at GPD. He typified the slogan, 'Once a Marine, always a Marine.'”

“If a person could only have one friend in his life, he couldn’t do any better than Sgamby,” Klitzkie added.

Sgambelluri received a Bronze Star Medal for combat action as a Marine.

He was an advocate for naming Route 10 the Vietnam Veterans Highway.