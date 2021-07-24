At least 131 adults who became fully vaccinated a day after Liberation Day helped bring Guam's full vaccination rate to 79.01%, or 94,846 adults, but it may take until the first week of August before more COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are lifted.

To reach the goal of 80% in a week, some 170 adults need to be fully vaccinated every single day, including July 23.

Over the past few days, there were times when fewer than 50 people became fully vaccinated in a day, however, for another day, there were 450-plus people vaccinated, based on analysis of Joint Information Center data.

July 18 fully vaccinated adults: 93,958

July 19 fully vaccinated adults: 94,216

July 20 fully vaccinated adults: 94,674

July 21 fully vaccinated adults: 94,715

July 22 fully vaccinated adults: 94,846

With a slower daily rate of Guam adults becoming fully vaccinated, the island may not be able to reach 80% until early August.

As of Thursday, Guam was less than one percentage point away from the herd immunity goal of fully vaccinating at least 80% of the adult population, or 96,031 adults 18 years old and older, JIC data shows.

That means 1,185 more adults need to be fully vaccinated to allow businesses to start operating again at 100% occupancy, among other things.

But while it's a slow crawl, residents including Paul Del Valle, 55, helped Guam's vaccination rate inch closer to the goal.

Del Valle and his wife took the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine on Friday, adding them to the day's tally of fully vaccinated individuals.

"We were too busy, so we didn't get our vaccine until today," he said.

Their daughter, 26-year-old Jayla, got her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

"I'm doing this for my parents," the daughter said, her eyes filling up with tears.

Bruce Aguigui, 28, is relieved he's finally starting a new full-time job, but his new employer highly recommends that he get vaccinated.

"So I'm here, getting my first dose of Moderna. It's a needed shot for a new job and I feel so good right now, considering what we've been through," the Merizo resident and father of two girls said.

The pandemic hit his former employer hard. The former employer could pay him only about $100 biweekly, and later on had to let him go. He found a part-time job and received federal unemployment benefits for a few months, and then he lost his younger brother.

Aguigui and the Del Valle family were among the at least 114 people who got vaccinated at the Department of Public Health and Social Services vaccination clinic at the Micronesia Mall, as of 4 p.m. Thursday, or two hours before the clinic closed.

Friday was Day Four of the DPHSS Liberation Immunization Clinic at the mall, which offers a $20 Shell gas voucher to the first 500 to be fully vaccinated.

Here are the vaccination numbers at the Micronesia Mall, inclusive of first, second or single-dose vaccinations:

July 21 – 76

July 22 – 115

July 23 (as of about 4 p.m.) – 115

The Micronesia Mall COVID-19 vaccination clinic continues Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

JIC also said the immunization clinic at the University of Guam Calvo Field House will be open Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.