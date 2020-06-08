Paradise Fitness has taken the last few weeks to clean and prepare its fitness centers for the new normal for fitness centers and gyms in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fitness center’s three locations will open on Monday, June 8, for regular member services, Michael Sgro, Paradise Fitness general manager, said in a press release.

On Saturday, the Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero administration announced that fitness facilities, pools, water parks and food courts would be allowed to open again with certain requirements, including masks for employees, frequent cleaning of frequently touched items and surfaces, clean bathrooms with signage encouraging patrons to wash their hands and screening of patrons before entering the facility.

Group fitness classes will start on Monday, June 15. Kids Club services remain closed pending official government guidance, Sgro said.

Sgro said their new schedule and cleaning regimen adopts the requirements set by Department of Public Health and Social Services and then some.

The club’s new hours of operation are designed to accommodate extra time and investment for facility sanitizing while giving its members as much gym time as new standards permit, the press release states. There are midday breaks from Monday through Friday for cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing. Gyms will be closed on Sundays to allow for even more sanitizing.

In addition to that, the club employs ULV Fogging, the new global standard for sanitizing and disinfecting, the press release stated. The system works by compressing disinfectants through a specially designed nozzle, producing a fine cold mist or aerosol. Paradise Fitness uses a fog mist solution that is an EPA-registered disinfectant following Environmental Protection Agency guidelines.

“We commend the governor, the Economic Recovery Team and the Department of Public Health for putting public safety first,” Sgro said. “We appreciate the extremely delicate balance they must continue to navigate between reopening the economy, preventing a resurgence of the virus and protecting our community. We commend all who continue to tirelessly prepare Guam for a sustainable recovery.”

For annual members who paid in full for the year, the club has given three free months beyond their original membership expiration date. For annual members on a monthly payment plan, the club gave a one-month free extension for March and also waived membership dues for April and May.