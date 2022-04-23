A local pioneer of contemporary art and an educator to generations of artists, Adriano Baza Pangelinan died early Thursday morning, according to a statement from his family.

Pangelinan, 81, had been battling dementia and a host of other health problems for the last five years, his family said.

“He was one of a handful of notable Chamorro artists including the late Jose Babauta, and Ric Castro to serve as faculty members of the University of Guam’s Fine Arts Program,” the family stated. “He is known for his modernist watercolor style and the vivid use of color. His work can be found displayed throughout the island in hotels, restaurants and government buildings.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila, and children Adrian, Marilyn, Carlos, Sean and Dano.

Adriano Pangelinan, born in 1940 to Vicente U. Pangelinan and Pilar Baza Pangelinan, was raised in Yona. He was a student at George Washington High School. His artistic talent impressed his art teacher enough to send his artwork to various national and international student art shows, according to a Guampedia article.

He was invited to participate in the Chautauqua Institute Art Exhibit in New York state.

“His watercolors immediately garnered media attention, and an article about him appeared in The New York Times. A year later he was invited to exhibit his work in a one-man show at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. He also received invitations from as far away as Japan and Dallas, Texas, to exhibit his work,” the article states.

“In 1973, Pangelinan graduated from Southern Illinois University with a master of fine arts degree in painting and came back to teach at the University of Guam.”

Adriano Pangelinan went on to teach art at the University of Guam for 20 years. His remarkable understanding and use of color make his works memorable and unique within the arts community, according to the Guampedia article.

His son Carlos Pangelinan said “it was fun” growing up with artists, as his mom, Patricia Birosel, was an artist in her own right. He said he enjoyed growing up surrounded by easels and different mediums for painting.

“It was cool having a father as an artist. Of course, you know, they can be eccentric and have their own set ways of how they do things,” he said, laughing. He added that criticism wasn't exactly appreciated, “especially if you’re not an artist.”

Carlos Pangelinan said he remembers, as a youth, playing with some of the tools and materials around the house.

“He would get pissed off because he’d look for a tube of acrylic paint and he would say these things cost a lot of money,” Carlos Pangelinan said, chuckling as he remembered his dad’s comments.

Of his dad’s philosophy of what painting was, Carlos Pangelinan shared his memory of one of his sisters who enjoys art and his own son, Devin, who is into graphics art.

“And I guess they were talking (and) he was explaining to Devin his idea about art. And one of his big things is you don’t paint or create things to copy or replicate it the way your eyes see it. It shouldn't be like a photo,” Carlos Pangelinan said. “You need to interpret it and you have to draw your own ideas about the image or the subject.”

Carlos Pangelinan said his dad’s work was always vibrant and the figures were not outlined realistically.

“His style of painting is a lot of, like, things could be distorted, exaggerated and very, very colorful, that's sort of like his style, ... very bright and vivid,” he said. “I mean ... you can tell that it’s the subject through the painting but it’s exaggerated, it’s more intense, so to speak. Like a house or a person would be bigger than what you would see in a photo, … or certain things he would highlight more or certain things he would make more colorful. I guess in his mind, he redesigns what he sees.”

Carlos Pangelinan several years ago worked with Guam Public Auditor and former Speaker of the Guam Legislature Benjamin Cruz, who has several of Adriano Baza Pangelinan’s paintings.

Cruz explained that while they were at the Legislature, he commented that the walls were bare and if anyone had any nice artwork they could bring it and put it up on display.

Cruz said he’s kept the paintings and still has them all these years later.

Upon learning recently of the elder Pangelinan’s declining health, Cruz had the idea of doing a retrospective art show.

“Mr. Pangelinan is probably the first CHamoru to come back with a master's of fine arts in painting,” Cruz said, adding that it’s important that his work and his contributions to Guam’s art scene are remembered.

“I’m just trying to get people to understand that Guam has a rich history of artists,” Cruz said. “And Mr. Pangelinan returned to Guam and taught a number of young people that are today’s big artists.”

Cruz has reached out to Monica Guzman, chief executive officer of Galaide Group, who also has led the Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency, and together they’re calling on people and businesses who have Pangelinan’s artwork to see if they’d be willing to lend the pieces for the show.

Cruz said organizers are looking at exhibiting a show this summer and information will be released once the artwork is gathered and details are finalized.