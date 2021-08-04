When husband and wife Arman and Kathleen Viray inquired earlier this year about a first-time home ownership grant of up to $10,000, they were told they could be disqualified because the cost of the house they wanted to buy was above the eligibility threshold of $350,000.

That didn't discourage the couple from pursuing their dream of owning their own place, even in the midst of a pandemic.

Their four-bedroom, two-bath dream house in Dededo was eventually appraised at $375,000 in July.

Luckily for them, Guam enacted a law in June that raised to $375,000 the eligibility threshold for families to qualify for the $10,000 grant that would help cover the closing costs for first-time homeowners.

"We're feeling super blessed, happy, and we got good timing. To God be the glory. We're really thankful," Kathleen Viray, 32, told The Guam Daily Post. "The $10,000 is a lot of help for the closing costs."

While her hours were cut at her full-time hotel job because of the pandemic, she continued her part-time job as a retailer. Her husband got a job promotion earlier this year. Their hard work and perseverance paid off, she said.

For husband and wife Franklin and Leilani Champaco of Merizo, the process of buying a home took a lot more patience and determination than they could imagine. But the wife said at the end of the day, nothing beats the feeling of buying one's own place.

"This is a place where we could grow old together, plant our own fruit trees and garden," said Leilani Champaco, a mother of two. "As they say, everyone owns their own home at their own time."

The Champacos and the Virays were among the eight families that received a first-time homeowner grant of up to $10,000 each from the Guam Housing Corp.

Seven of those families personally received the certificate of grant from acting Gov. Josh Tenorio and GHC President Edith Pangelinan during a brief ceremony at Adelup on Tuesday morning.

The media was not invited to the presentation, which was aired live on Facebook. GHC said it would release the list of the names of the recipients Wednesday.

Tenorio, at the event, congratulated the families for finding a home and deciding to buy it "in the most challenging environment in housing we've ever experienced in such a long time."

"That makes this presentation that much better or more special," the acting governor said. "Sometimes being a homeowner, there are a lot of things that you have to be mindful of. But ... as they say, 'No place like home,' and I really hope you enjoy your families there."

The acting governor and the GHC president, along with GHC board secretary Lanita Tiong, presented the certificates of grant to each of the seven families present.

"A home is created and nurtured by those living within," the certificate of grant reads. "May your first home be filled with love and memories to be cherished for a lifetime."

The GHC-administered first-time homeowner assistance program awards eligible applicants up to $10,000, which may be used to cover closing costs.

Leilani Champaco said while the pandemic brought a lot of hardships, it also presented good opportunities.

"The interest rates are competitive right now. The market is really good right now, regardless of the climate the world is in," she said. "For anyone who's trying to buy their first home, now is the time. Make your dream come true."