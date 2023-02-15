Attorney General Douglas Moylan is "hitting all angles" to address the problem of visitors to Guam committing crimes.

Over the weekend, Douglas Moylan wrote a letter to Guam's delegate in the U.S. House of Representatives, James Moylan, following the conclusion of negotiations between the U.S. and the Federated States of Micronesia.

"We respectfully request a copy of that draft treaty," Douglas Moylan wrote to James Moylan, explaining that he would like to know how FSM citizens can be deported from Guam if they are "accused and adjudicated of wrongdoing (misdemeanor or felony)."

"We seek to work closely with you to establish efficient and effective measures to remove these undesirable lawbreakers if they attempt to come back into Guam. Also, to effectively prevent them from entry into Guam," AG Moylan concluded in his letter.

Following the release of the letter, The Guam Daily Post spoke with Douglas Moylan, who confirmed Guam's delegate in the U.S. House of Representatives had received the letter.

"They did contact me and gave me an update that, no, they do not have the treaty sent over to them yet. But from what it sounds like, they are very interested in making sure that both the governor and attorney general's concerns are going to be addressed by the appropriate committees in the U.S. Congress," Douglas Moylan said.

Guam's delegate confirmed a shared stance on the deportation of criminals who are FSM citizens, saying the two are "on the same page with the issue."

"As of (this) date, nothing has been submitted to the House Natural Resources Committee and our office will be closely monitoring things as there are several items we would like to see included," Del. James Moylan's spokesperson, Hannah D'Avanzo told The Guam Daily Post.

11 eyed for removal

Douglas Moylan explained the letter was a "proactive effort" to open up communication to ensure the AG's office voice is heard on the issue and that he is working on addressing it in several other ways.

Some of those include communicating with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement Division, which has identified three inmates ready to be deported

"They're currently incarcerated at the Department of Corrections. They're post-judgment cases and I believe we're looking at eight others with ICE in order to see if other individuals at DOC can be deported," stated Douglas Moylan.

He said his office is looking at sorting out deportation details in cases that are in their early stages before the court.

"The other efforts that we're doing is ... to identify those pre-judgment cases that are working their way to trial to set up parameters in order to see ... whether or not they want to take a plea agreement that would deport them, but also put a bench warrant on them and then have a judgment entered for maximum jail time if they attempted to come back into Guam," stated Douglas Moylan, adding that his office is seeking to become designated by ICE to be involved in the deportation process.

James Moylan also expressed ways his office can address deportation outside of the treaty negotiations.

"This discussion is certainly one of our office's priorities and it includes having discussions with federal executive offices including Homeland Security and the Bureau of Prisons to see if a process can be established without the need of legislation or language in a treaty," D'Avanzo stated in a message to The Guam Daily Post on behalf of the delegate.